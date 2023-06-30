The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County are hosting the annual garden tour from noon to 4 p.m. July 16.
The tour highlights five gardens within Lawrence County, which can be toured at your own pace. Master Gardeners will be available at each location to answer questions.
While touring, visitors will learn about native and pollinator friendly gardens, planning for private and public spaces, new and well-established gardens, raised garden beds for vegetable production and more. Each stop will provide an opportunity to view different styles of gardens, a chance to talk to the creators of these gardens and get their input on their gardening experiences and talk to Penn State Master Gardeners from Lawrence County.
Cost for the tour is $10. Registration is encouraged and can be done online at https://extension.psu.edu/master-gardener-garden-tour or by calling (877) 345-0691. Walk-ins are welcome the day of the tour at the New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St.
Call the Penn State Extension office at (724) 654-8370, ext. 3 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.