Annual Easter egg hunt scheduled

Pearson Park will host its annual Easter egg hunt at 3 p.m. April 11.
Children up to age 12 are invited to find more than 3,000 eggs, each filled with candy or a ticket for a prize. Munchkins from Dunkin Donuts and orange juice from Young’s Vending will be available in the Hutchison Center after the egg hunt.
Free face painting from 3 to 4:30 p.m. will also be provided.
The Easter Bunny will be ready to pose for photos with the children from 3 to 4 p.m.
The Neshannock Lions Club and Neshannock Township sponsor this free event each year for the children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.