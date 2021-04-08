Annual drive collects record number of 'gutchies'

The annual “Gutchies for Kidz” drive collected a record 2,758 donations.
“Gutchies” is Western Pennsylvania slang for underwear, and the drive was spearheaded by the United Way of Lawrence County in partnership with AFSCME 2902 as the major sponsor for this event.
The program began with the Quota International Club of Hermitage and was introduced to New Castle by then-president Connie McMichaels of Connerly’s Cleaners. The group started collecting items such as underwear, socks, pajamas and long underwear for children in the area.
United Way has been working with many families dealing with various issues such as homelessness, and these items — as well as hats, gloves, T-shirts and other articles of clothing — are very much needed.
“The community has been so generous with the donations, and we had a record collection of 2,758 ‘Gutchies,’” said Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County. “We want to thank all of the groups that served as collection sites.”
These included Arts & Education at the Hoyt, Connerly’s Cleaners, Cray-The Confluence, Lawrence County Government Center, the office of state Rep. Chris Sainato, Spiritual Path Church, Visit Lawrence County, Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate and Stramba Farm and Fiber Mill.
Students from Neshannock High School coordinated a drive and collected “Gutchies” and funds to purchase more items. The Lawrence Democratic Committee collected “Gutchies” for Martin Luther King Day.
The “Gutchies” will be distributed by Wendy Kinnear, regional coordinator for homeless and foster care children, Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV.
“Children in our region are coming to school without basic clothing items, and this program will help all of the school districts in Lawrence County,” Kinnear said.
The “Gutchies for Kidz” drive is an annual event undertaken by the United Way of Lawrence County. Any organization, church, club or business that would like to be included in the next collection may contact the United Way at (724) 658-8528 or email unitedway@comcast.net.
