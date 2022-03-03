Little orphan Annie is taken from her orphanage, and the clutches of evil Miss Hannigan, to stay at billionaire Oliver Warbuck’s mansion for the holidays. When Annie wins the hearts of Warbucks and his staff, they set out on an epic mission to find Annie’s parents. Meanwhile, Miss Hannigan, in partnership with her brother Rooster and his girlfriend Lily, attempt to make some money out of this unique situation. The stories become intertwined as the lovable Annie’s story hits the national spotlight.
