Cast
Annie: Parker Jendrysik
Molly: Olivia Williams
Pepper: Marissa McKenzie
Duffy: Korynne Shannon
Kate: Olivia Benedict
Tessie: Navaeh Minteer
July: Savannah Llewellyn
Orphans: Jennifer Cox, Chloe Confer, Sherridan Finley
Miss Hannigan: Zoe Lepri
Bundles McCloskey: Antonio Faraone
Apple seller: Mackenzie Hedrick
Lt. Ward: Dean Alston-Clark
Hooverville-ites: Rylie Francis, Josh Tomon, Zion Townsell, Clara Hudson, Eden Townsell, Andrew Tomon, Antonio Faraone, Mackenzie Hedrick, Gabby Haught, Chloe Confer
Grace Farrell: Victoria Norco
Drake: Antonio Faraone
Cecille: Gabby Haught
Annette: Veronica Llewellyn
Mrs. Greer: Clara Hudson
Mrs. Pugh: Eden Townsell
Servants: Rylie Francis, Josh Tomon, Zion Townsell, Andrew Tomon, Dean Alston-Clark, Mackenzie Hedrick
Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks: Jordan Brown
A star-to-be: Rylie Francis
Usherette: Savannah Llewellyn
Rooster Hannigan: Joseph DeRaleau
Lily St. Regis: Kelsey Cragle
Bert Healy: Dean Alston-Clark
Jimmy Johnson: Andrew Tomon
Fred McCracken/Wacky: Josh Tomon
Bonnie Boylan: Eden Townsell
Connie Boylan: Rylie Francis
Ronnie Boylan: Zion Townsell
FDR, the president: Josh Tomon
Louis Howe: Jonathan Tomon
Ickes: Antonio Faraone
Morganthau: Andrew Tomon
Hull: Clara Hudson
Perkins: Gabby Haught
Judge Brandeis: Dean Alston-Clark
Sandy: Finn
Production staff
Director: Brady Flamino
Music director and orchestra director: John Westcott
Choreographer: Alyssa Trocci
Props: Cathy DeRaleau
Costumes: Brenda Hickman
Set construction: John Hudson
Fundraising: Brady Flamino, John Westcott
Box office/tickets: Donna Borowski
Poster design: Brady Flamino
Program: Brady Flamino, Cathy DeRaleau
Tech/lighting: Joe Kosciusko
Spotlight: Marissa Caplan
Stage crew: Gabrielle Waldroup, Emma Murdock, Jacob Mullins, Marissa Caplan, Elliot Liskooka, Jonathan Tomon, Abbey Conti, Savannah Dean, Karlee Kelly, Richard Lepri, Brandon Mullins, Kaitlynn Shuler
Orchestra: Katie Greig, Vincent Gentile, Katrina Levendoski, Jamie Paoletta, Becky Yoho, Nick Yoho, Devin Householder, Chris Masi, Elisabeth DeRaleau, Kevin Rorabough, Tracy Hefner, Ron George, Zayne Strobel, Kevin Taylor
