Cast

Annie: Parker Jendrysik

Molly: Olivia Williams

Pepper: Marissa McKenzie

Duffy: Korynne Shannon

Kate: Olivia Benedict

Tessie: Navaeh Minteer

July: Savannah Llewellyn

Orphans: Jennifer Cox, Chloe Confer, Sherridan Finley

Miss Hannigan: Zoe Lepri

Bundles McCloskey: Antonio Faraone

Apple seller: Mackenzie Hedrick

Lt. Ward: Dean Alston-Clark

Hooverville-ites: Rylie Francis, Josh Tomon, Zion Townsell, Clara Hudson, Eden Townsell, Andrew Tomon, Antonio Faraone, Mackenzie Hedrick, Gabby Haught, Chloe Confer

Grace Farrell: Victoria Norco

Drake: Antonio Faraone

Cecille: Gabby Haught

Annette: Veronica Llewellyn

Mrs. Greer: Clara Hudson

Mrs. Pugh: Eden Townsell

Servants: Rylie Francis, Josh Tomon, Zion Townsell, Andrew Tomon, Dean Alston-Clark, Mackenzie Hedrick

Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks: Jordan Brown

A star-to-be: Rylie Francis

Usherette: Savannah Llewellyn

Rooster Hannigan: Joseph DeRaleau

Lily St. Regis: Kelsey Cragle

Bert Healy: Dean Alston-Clark

Jimmy Johnson: Andrew Tomon

Fred McCracken/Wacky: Josh Tomon

Bonnie Boylan: Eden Townsell

Connie Boylan: Rylie Francis

Ronnie Boylan: Zion Townsell

FDR, the president: Josh Tomon

Louis Howe: Jonathan Tomon

Ickes: Antonio Faraone

Morganthau: Andrew Tomon

Hull: Clara Hudson

Perkins: Gabby Haught

Judge Brandeis: Dean Alston-Clark

Sandy: Finn

Production staff

Director: Brady Flamino

Music director and orchestra director: John Westcott

Choreographer: Alyssa Trocci

Props: Cathy DeRaleau

Costumes: Brenda Hickman

Set construction: John Hudson

Fundraising: Brady Flamino, John Westcott

Box office/tickets: Donna Borowski

Poster design: Brady Flamino

Program: Brady Flamino, Cathy DeRaleau

Tech/lighting: Joe Kosciusko

Spotlight: Marissa Caplan

Stage crew: Gabrielle Waldroup, Emma Murdock, Jacob Mullins, Marissa Caplan, Elliot Liskooka, Jonathan Tomon, Abbey Conti, Savannah Dean, Karlee Kelly, Richard Lepri, Brandon Mullins, Kaitlynn Shuler

Orchestra: Katie Greig, Vincent Gentile, Katrina Levendoski, Jamie Paoletta, Becky Yoho, Nick Yoho, Devin Householder, Chris Masi, Elisabeth DeRaleau, Kevin Rorabough, Tracy Hefner, Ron George, Zayne Strobel, Kevin Taylor

