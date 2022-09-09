On Saturday, a local fishing group, Anglers United for Autism, trolled the waters of the Shenango Lake for its first buddy bass tournament.
This event was held to raise funds to support a local nonprofit organization, Sense of Connection.
Anglers United for Autism arose from family and friends wanting to raise funds to support local autism charities and promote autism awareness. Members of the group include Jim Fee, Thomas “Mud’’ Fee, Jacquie Fee, Natalie Fee, Cory McClenahan and Travis Rogan.
The event was made possible by the many volunteers who included Anna Fee, Rod Robinson, Paul Passerrello, Chelsea Passerrello, Chris Fee, Sarah Kojadinovich, Bryan Sizer and Maria Sizer. Event sponsors were Hope Counseling Services, NCT Allstars, Karski Security, McClelland Services, Haven Convalescent Home Inc., Pagley Construction, Aero Coatings Inc., ABA Therapy Solutions, The Bair Foundation, PMP Tile, Cracraft Inventories LLC, Fin Feather Fur Outfitters and Fisherman’s Central.
The winner of the tournament, Myron Worona, brought in four bass weighing a total of 12.71 pounds and donated his winnings back to the cause.
Second place was earned by Matthew and Jeff McMaster (12.36 lbs), third place by Woody and Michael Knis (11.58 lbs), forth place by Tyler Woak and Nick Battista (11.38 lbs), and fifth place by Steve Zarbaugh and Cody Luknis (11.17 lbs). The largest bass was caught by Thomas “Mud” Fee weighing in at 5.69 pounds.
Anglers United for Autism plan to make this an annual event. For more information, email Thomas “Mud” Fee at tfee05@gmail.com or Jacquie Fee at jack7036@aol.com.
Sense of Connection Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization developed to serve communities with children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and other sensory-related diagnoses by providing education, inclusion and sensory equipment. One of the ways SOC continues its mission is through first responder training.
Earlier this year, Dr. Jess Patton, SOC founder and president, and Justin Meade from Autism Awareness Training and Acceptance Program, provided autism awareness training and sensory bags to Noga Ambulance Service.
Another way SOC serves the community is through a $100 sensory equipment gift card program.
Families can apply for the gift card to access necessary equipment to meet their child’s sensory needs.
“It is through the hard work and generous donations from organizations like Anglers United for Autism that SOC can continue to provide for our community. My deepest gratitude to all who spent their day doing what they love, so SOC members can continue doing what they love,” Patton said.
In addition, SOC promotes inclusion by providing sensory friendly activities during local events such as the Hometown Holiday Market, sensory friendly Santa visits, trunk or treats and Easter egg hunts.
For more information about SOC participating in an event or providing autism awareness training, contact Patton at jpatton@senseofconnection.net or visit www.senseofconnection.net.
