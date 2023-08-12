One of six children of a financially successful New Brighton family, Edward Dempster Merrick (1832-1911) took an early interest in painting.
While his father’s business career included interests in a bucket factory, banking and a hotel, the family’s greatest source of income came from the Standard Horse Nail factory, whose building stands to this day.
Young Edward came from a family that frowned on painting as a career choice and advised him that he’d starve if he considered this somewhat eccentric occupation for the time.
Putting his art aspirations on hold, Merrick had become such a successful businessman that he was able to retire at age 53, at which point he promptly took up painting as well as collecting art by various American and European artists. In his autobiography, Merrick describes the esteem he had for art saying “to paint a fine picture I consider the greatest achievement of man.”
To facilitate his new endeavors, he bought the town’s 1850 one-story passenger depot of the Pittsburgh, Fort Wayne and Chicago Railroad, which he used to store his collection as well as his own work.
Over a 25-year period, he spent close to $20,000 on his painting collection, quite a sum for those days, which he bought at New York galleries, auctions and on tours of Europe.
“Merrick traveled to Europe with Andrew Carnegie, and they both bought paintings together,” said Karen Merrick Cooper, gallery trustee and great-great-niece of its founder. “While my great-great-uncle’s purchases might not be as expensive as Carnegie’s, they are of the same artist.” (Note: A portrait of Carnegie by Albert F. King is on exhibit next to the doorway of the Main Gallery.)
To house his growing collection, Merrick built another level over the train depot, then added another red brick building parallel to it, with a bridge connecting the second floors to create an H configuration. Today, a beautiful courtyard occupies the space between the two buildings.
After suffering the effects of a stroke in 1911, Merrick died a few days later and was buried in the town’s Grove Cemetery. Because he never married and had no children, he created a trust fund designed to keep the gallery open and free of charge to the public.
Today, Merrick’s eclectic collection includes 230 works of French, German, English and American artists from the 18th and 19th centuries featuring examples of romantic, realistic and impressionistic. These include paintings by Prud’hon, Courbet, Winterhalter, Sull and Curran.
About 60 of the paintings have women as the subject, and the gallery displays only a single sculpture, the Apollo Belvedere.
Most prominent is a collection of Hudson River School paintings featuring the works of Durand, Moran, Kensett, Casilear and Trost Richards.
In the music room, a Chickering piano said to have been played by Stephen Foster on his visits to the Merrick House Hotel dominates the space. Similar to other 19th-century collectors, Merrick also collected other items such as crocks, rocks, minerals, hats and more, and his butterfly collection is now part of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
Known for its lavish picture frames, the Merrick can proudly say that 15 of its frames are now in the holdings of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
In the introduction to the catalog of the permanent collections (available at the gallery for $20 hardback, $15 paperback), Eva Mae Merrick, wife of a former trustee, writes the museum “presents one Victorian gentleman’s taste from the world of art as he perceived it.”
To Merrick’s credit, 26 of the artists he collected were eventually elected to prestigious art academies in their respective countries, while others went on to win various exhibition prizes and awards.
Outside the gallery, a beautiful Victorian garden is perfect for strolling, weddings and other outdoor events. While digging in the garden to fix a sewer issue, construction workers discovered a 62-foot-long tunnel, 57-inches tall and 14-inches wide. Plans are underway to open it to the public as a piece of history.
In the mid-19th century, Beaver County and New Brighton were major players in the Underground Railroad. A walking tour brochure available at the Merrick Gallery lists nine sites in town that played a role in assisting runaway slaves in their journey north to freedom. It is thought that the tunnel recently discovered at the Merrick might have been part of the town’s Abolitionist efforts. (Note: The New Brighton Historical Society is hosting a free Underground Railroad Tour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30.)
Each year, the Merrick holds a series of special events, solo and group exhibits, an annual garden party, a summer corn roast (Aug. 27), a murder mystery (Oct. 14) and a Christmas Tea.
“The Merrick is a piece of history that’s also a hidden gem,” said executive director, Michelle Long.
The Merrick Art Gallery, at 1100 5th Avenue in New Brighton, is open free of charge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays. Closed Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays. The phone number is (724) 846-1130 or www.merrickartgallery.org.
