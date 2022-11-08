American Legion Post 343 will host a “Salute to Veterans” Friday at its 134 N. Jefferson St. headquarters.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with a meal and program scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Iraqi War veteran Vincent Tyler will present the program.
All veterans will eat free. The public also is invited at a cost of $10 per person. Door prizes will be handed out.
Nov. 9 is the last day to RSVP for the dinner by calling (724) 658-3990.
Also coming up this month is the American Legion Craft show, which will take place at the post from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19, featuring more than 50 vendors plus a basket auction.
The post hosts an all-you-can-eat breakfast on the first Saturday of each month, at which veterans also eat free. The public also is invited, with adults paying $8 each and children under 11 eating for $5.
The breakfast continues to grow each month. More than 200 people were served at September’s breakfast, and that number grew to 275 in October and 300 this month.
The next breakfast is scheduled for 8 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3. The menu includes eggs, sausage gravy on biscuit, pancakes, sausage links, bacon, potato bits, toast, juice, milk and coffee.
For more information on any of these events, call (724) 658-3990 or email americanlegion343@gmail.com.
