American Legion Post 343 will bring back its cod fish fry on Friday.
The post previously had offered the meal on Fridays throughout the Lenten season.
Friday’s dinner will be available from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. for dine-in or take-out. Diners should call (724) 658-3990 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to place an order.
A cod fish dinner including a choice of side, coleslaw, a roll and dessert is $15.
Also available are:
•Cod fish sandwich with side of coleslaw, $10
•Sides platter of zucchini fries, macaroni and cheese, green beans, choice of tater tots or french fries, coleslaw and dessert, $12
•Extra sides (french fries, green beans, zucchini fries, tater tots, macaroni and cheese), $3.50
•Brownie, $1
Beverages include Pepsi and Coke products, tea, coffee and bottled water.
The post is located at 134 N. Jefferson St.
