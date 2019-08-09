Amabile poker run set Aug. 17

Nicholas Amabile lost his life on a motorcycle two years ago at the age of 19.
His mother and father, Christine and Nick Amabile, put together a fundraiser last year to honor the memory of the Shenango High graduate.
The second annual Nicholas “Austin” Amabile Memorial Poker Run is scheduled for Aug. 17 at the Ellwood City Moose Lodge No. 93, 1400 Factory Ave. Proceeds will be donated in the name of Austin, an avid animal lover, to the Lawrence County Humane Society and Club Pet Adoption.
The motorcycle Austin was riding collided with a van at the Route 422 and Route 168 interchange in Taylor Township on Aug. 17, 2017, so the event will be held on the two-year anniversary of his death.
The event begins and ends at the Moose lodge, which has donated the use of its facility and food for a post-run dinner. Registration begins at 10 a.m., and kickstands go up at noon.
After leaving the Moose, the riders will proceed to the Mustang Bar in Mercer then to the Jughandle in Transfer, followed by Nite Trax at the Edinburg/Ohio line, the Burg Bar in West Pittsburg, then back to the Ellwood Moose.
Both cars and bikes are welcome. The donation is $20 for bike/car and rider and $10 for any additional riders. Non-riders can eat and participate in the activities for $10. There will be a basket auction, music and more. The best poker hand wins $100.
To donate raffle basket auction items, gift cards or to get more information about the event, contact Christine Amabile at amabile919@comcast.net, at (724) 944-2530 or on Facebook.
