The life of Nicholas “Austin” Amabile will be celebrated once again Saturday.
The Shenango High graduate lost his life in a motorcycle accident six years ago at the age of 19.
After mourning his death, his mom and dad, Christine and Nick, along with his sisters, Ashley and Allyson, decided to celebrate the life of the avid animal lover with a memorial poker run to benefit two local animal charities.
The fifth Nicholas “Austin” Amabile Memorial Poker Run will be held at the Ellwood City Moose Lodge No. 93, 1400 Factory Ave. Proceeds will be donated in the name of Austin to the Lawrence County Humane Society and Club Pet Adoption in Transfer.
This year, the family will also celebrate the life of Austin’s grandfather, Michael DiMuccio Sr., who rode his own motorcycle in the run each year, but who died in February.
The event begins and ends at the Moose Lodge, which has donated the use of its facility and food for a post-run dinner. Registration begins at 10 a.m., and kickstands go up at noon.
After leaving the Moose, the riders will make stops at the Longhorn Corral in Butler, the Mustang Bar in Mercer, Clark House in Sharpsville and Town and Country Bar & Grill in Edinburg before going back to the Moose for dinner and other activities.
Both cars and bikes are welcome. The donation is $20 for bike/car and rider and $10 for any additional riders. Non-riders can eat and participate in the activities for $10. The best poker hand wins $100.
There will be a large raffle basket auction with baskets and other items donated by the Amabile family and their friends, and supporters of the two charities.
To donate raffle basket auction items, gift cards or to enter the event, contact Christine Amabile at amabile919@comcast.net, at (724) 944-2530 or on Facebook.
The Amabiles have raised over $40,000 for the two charities since the benefit began.
