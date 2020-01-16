By COREY J. CORBIN
When it comes to outdoor activities, among the most popular are running, jogging or just walking. People of all ages hit the roadways for exercise, while others train for serious competitions like marathons or even ultra-marathons.
And although many people head for the warmth of the indoors and step it up on treadmills, the heartiest of the breed are like the United States Postal Service. While supposedly neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of the night to stop its mail couriers from completing their rounds, its the same for the outdoor runners.
That said, there are few anywhere in the United States like the 64-year-old Grove City resident S. Mark Courtney who hasn’t allowed health, family or work on top of those aforementioned environmental factors to stop him from running everyday for the past 40 years.
“There’s worse things to be addicted to,” Courtney said near the end of a recent telephone interview. “There’s been some luck involved. There’ve been some days when I didn’t want to run. There’s been days when I shouldn’t have run, but the hardest step has always been the first one out the door.”
The founder of Runner’s High, Courtney is known throughout the state for providing road-race timing and computer services, a business that came as a result of his love for the sport.
Between preparing to run in the Boston Marathon and shedding a few excess inches from his then 23-year-old frame, Courtney decided to pick up running as a hobby after spending much of his collegiate days avoiding the sport. Ultimately, he started his streak on a sunny day back on Dec. 20, 1979 with a pair of Chuck Taylor All-Stars on his feet in West Virginia and reached the 40-year mark on Dec. 19 in Grove City.
“It been too long to remember (why he started),” he said. “The college I went to didn’t have a running program. I ran in high school, but didn’t run much in college. Actually, I hardly ever ran at all (in college). It was sunny when I woke up and I thought well today’s the day, so I started running that day with no real goal in mind.
“I felt like I was getting out of shape and I had the goal of running in the Boston Marathon before I turned 40. I didn’t know how many miles (the Boston Marathon) was at the time, so I put on pair of Chuck Taylor All-Stars, ran a mile and a half and logged it in my book. It was more for fitness than anything else. I thought I was pudgier than I thought I should’ve been.”
Over the course of the 14,600-plus consecutive days that Courtney has run, he has put in enough mileage — 104,000 miles to be exact at the time of the interview — to make four laps around the world.
“I may not look good doing it some times,” said Courtney, who averaged over 7 miles a day in 2019. “I’m certainly not as fast as I used to be. At this point, I’m still pretty healthy and I’m still able to run competitively.”
To put Courtney’s exploits in perspective, Jimmy Carter was halfway through his only term as the President of the United States, Styx’ Babe was just wrapping a 2-week stint atop the Billboard charts and Star Trek: The Motion Picture had just been released in movie theaters nationwide when he started his streak.
“The one thing that I’m thankful for is that I’m still able to do it,” Courtney said. “So many of my friends that are my age that ran for years .... something gave out and they’re not able to do it anymore. I try to not complain about running even if it’s not as fulfilling or as rewarding as it used to be. I’m still able to do it and that’s rewarding enough for me.”
There have been several close calls over the years for Courtney.
“There’s been times where it was very close time-wise where I was juggling time between family and work responsibilities,” he admitted. “I’ve had a couple of medical procedures that nearly made me miss it. That first year, I had a cyst on my foot and I was in a cast for a couple of weeks. I ran every day on crutches. That first day after coming out of the hospital was pretty painful. I’ve had kidney stones and they hurt when they’re moving, but I was able to run when they weren’t moving or I had passed them.
“There’s been some close calls due to travel and just forgetting to run. Those times, I had to run a few miles in the dark some place.”
During the life of Courtney’s streak, he has steadily climbed numerous charts both inside the United States and globally. Currently, his 40 years straight sits in 24th place in the United States and 35th in the world in a list compiled by the US Running Streak Association and Streak Runners International. According to the USRSA, the record is 51 years.
He also sits in a tie for ninth place overall with 40-straight finishes in the Boston Marathon — including winning his age group back in 2006 — and trails Bethesda, Maryland resident Bennett Beach’s current record of 52 consecutive finishes.
“There are several people ahead of me that don’t race anymore, but are still out there slogging one mile a day to keep their streak going,” said Courtney, who said the USRSA set a mile as the minimum distance run to make a day considered valid to join their ranks. “I still consider myself an age-group competitor and am doing the best I can. I still consider (the 2006 finish) as a major event in terms of satisfaction and finish.”
Courtney knows eventually the streak will come to an end, but has no current plans to stop running in the near future.
“I know eventually this thing will come to an end whether it’s by medical injury or whatever,” he admitted. “I know it can’t last forever. Running on the day you die probably means you got hit by a car and I certainly hope that doesn’t happen. Dr. Seuss has a good quote in his book ... ‘Don’t be sad it’s over. Be glad it happened.’ That’s the mentality I’ll have to take when that day happens.
“It’ll have to be an injury or an illness (that stops the streak). I’m not going to be like Cal Ripken and say today’s the day I’m done. I have no intentions on purposely stopping at this point.”
(Corey J. Corbin is a sports correspondent for The Sharon Herald and The Allied News, Grove City.)
