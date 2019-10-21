The Union Area Academic Advocates Inc. has chosen to honor three Union High School graduates at its ninth annual alumni recognition dinner next month.
Michael Caimona and Walter and Eleanore Patton will receive the awards for their life achievements as district alumni. The banquet will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 17 at Medure’s. The organization also recognizes the district’s graduating seniors who are National Honor Society members.
Caimona, 46, of Bowie, Md., is a 1991 graduate of Union High School. He earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Westminster College, and he served 10 years of active duty with the Navy, advancing from enlisted intelligence specialist to senior intelligence officer. While on active duty, he earned master’s degrees in management and strategic intelligence. Following his discharge, he became a founding member of an innovative technology start-up company that provided critical support to the United States Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, federal law enforcement and private security firms.
In 2017, he was recognized by Security Magazine as one of the “Most Influential People in Security” for his work in National Security. Over the course of nearly 25 years of military and private sector service, he deployed across the globe to include operations in Kosovo, Iraq, East Asia, Central Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. He was awarded several personal, unit and campaign awards including a Life Saving Medal.
Influence by his passion for music, Caimona founded 1710 Percussion, a custom drum manufacturing company, in 2012. Attracting the support of Grammy Award-winning musicians as well as Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members, 1710 has been featured in Modern Drummer Magazine and was voted as a top custom drum builder in Drum! Magazine for three consecutive years.
Caimona advocates for high school music programs and provides free instruments to underprivileged musicians in Maryland and Pennsylvania. He leverages his 1710 Percussion to raise money for cancer and ALS research and was a “wish granter” through the Make-a-Wish program.
Caimona’s life work has culminated in the creation of Warrior Music Foundation, which provides free music lessons and free music therapy to active duty military, veterans and their families. In an effort to address mental, physical, emotional and financial problems in the military community, his team is supporting more than 250 individuals in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
THE PATTONS
One of the most significant contributions that Walter R. and Eleanor Zilinski Patton have made to their community is the building of the World War II veterans memorial in Edinburg. The couple spearheaded the effort of collecting contributions and donated work and materials toward the effort from a variety of businesses and educational institutions in the area. The monument was dedicated three years ago and is located in Mahoning Township on the ground where the former Edinburg School was located.
Eleanore Patton explained that the idea for the monument sprung up in 1999 at a township meeting when the original plaque was reported missing after a truck had destroyed the monument. The Pattons set out to have the memorial replaced, and it was dedicated on Sept. 17, 2016.
Walter Patton was born 86 years ago on a dairy farm in Mahoning Township. He attended Harbor Matthews, North Edinburg and Hillsville elementary schools and graduated from Union High School in 1951. Patton worked at Sharon Steel until he was drafted into the army in April 1953. He entered the 82nd Airborne Unit where he jumped 20 times during the Korean War. He was discharged from the army in 1955.
Patton for most of his working career worked as a repairman and lineman for Ohio Bell Telephone, then Bell of Pennsylvania, then Verizon, retiring in 1966.
He and Eleanore have been married 62 years, and they both have been active members for 20 years of the Union Township alumni breakfast group called, “The Get Along Gang.” The group would convene for annual summer luaus, Christmas parties and Valentine banquets, Wild Wild West parties and picnics. At one time the group had as many as 65 members. They have since retired from the group.
Patton is an honorary member of the Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department. He is a life member of the VFW in Bessemer, and a life member of the Union Township Lions Club and the Telephone Pioneers.
Eleanor Patton, 83, was born in New Castle and moved to Union Township when she was 5 years old. She attended Madonna School for elementary, and she graduated from Union High School in 1954. She worked as a secretary at Perelman’s Jewelers and at Commercial Credit Corp.
She previously had worked in the jewelry department of Treasure Island in Union Township, then as a teacher’s aide at the Hillsville Elementary School and she worked at Weingartner Florist in sales and clerical.
The Pattons have two children, Ron of Asheville, N.C. and Saundra Decker of San Antonio, Texas, and a granddaughter, Cassidy Eleana.
IF YOU’RE GOING
Tickets for the event are $25 each.
The organization’s mission is to support, encourage and acknowledge the pursuit of academic achievements of students and staff in the Union Area School District. Anyone who would like to contribute to that mission can opt for one of several methods.
A program will be printed for each guest who attends the dinner, and the organization is selling business and/or personal ads that will be included in the program. A full page ad costs $75, and a half page ad, $40. Ads may be purchased by sending an ad layout, an information form and payment by Nov. 8.
People also may contribute to the organization and be listed as a patron. They also may purchase tickets.
The organization’s fundraising events have allow it to provide grants exceeding $150,000 to teachers and programs since its inception in July 2011.
The group supports programs including but not limited to the following: Union robotics program, Scottie Pups Early Education Program, middle school science projects, physics educational software, English developmental software, technology lab equipment, STEM equipment and supplies for the elementary and middle school, educational toys and supplies for the pre-school program, developmental reading programs for elementary and middle school students, the high school musical and educational student excursions.
The investment in the education Union students is made possible from the support of businesses and community members. UAAA, Inc. is an IRS approved 501(c)(3) organization, making contributions tax deductible.
Questions about contributions or tickets for the dinner may be directed to John Pacella at jspacella@comcast.net or by calling (724) 654-4237.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.