The Lawrence County Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association is accepting applications from seniors for its annual scholarship awards.
The chapter typically gives four $500 scholarships to deserving Lawrence County seniors who are planning to attend any of the Penn State campuses in the fall. Applications also are available on the chapter’s website and Facebook page.
All high school guidance counselors additionally have been asked to post the information and access to the applications on their respective school district’s websites.
The deadline to submit applications is May 31.
Applications and personal letter are to be sent to the students’ guidance counselor for a signature, and the forms when submitted must be accompanied by the student’s grade point average and class ranking.
The chapter has had to delay and possibly cancel its annual fundraising dinner this year because of the coronavirus shutdown.
Anyone would like to donate directly to the scholarship fund may send checks payable to Penn State Alumni — Lawrence County Chapter, mailed to Eleanor DeAntonio, chapter treasurer, 114 W. Sheridan Ave., New Castle, Pa. 16105.
