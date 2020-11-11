Allegheny employees must take two weeks of unpaid leave

BY KEITH GUSHARD
Allegheny College will require all full-time employees to take two weeks of unpaid leave because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the college.
Employees will schedule their furlough weeks between Dec. 14 and June 30, 2021 — either one week at a time or as two consecutive weeks, officials told the Tribune.
The planned furloughs are designed to be as least disruptive as possible, according to Susan Salton, Allegheny's vice president for college relations.
Allegheny had 466 total full- and part-time employees at the start of the 2019-20 academic year.
"Classes and student services will continue as planned," Salton said in an email to the Tribune. "Faculty will take furloughs when classes are not in session and other employees will coordinate and stagger furloughs to maintain services."
In April, Allegheny College was awarded a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan via PNC Bank to cover workforce costs and avoid imposing furloughs or layoffs through the spring and summer.
The $5.48 million loan is at 1 percent interest per year and repayable by April 2022, according to the audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30. The college's independent audit was done by Schneider Downs & Co. Inc., a certified public accounting firm in Pittsburgh.
Allegheny also received a $1.74 million federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) grant, according to the audit.
The college had used $712,035 of that federal grant for "students impacted by a campus disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic" and will award up to $871,154 to eligible students, the audit said. No more than 50 percent of the $1.74 million federal HEERF grant was available to reimburse the college for qualifying expenses and lost revenues caused by the pandemic, the report said.
While Allegheny was grateful for the federal loan and grant support, the continuing pandemic now is impacting the college's finances, according to Salton.
The pandemic caused a severe loss of revenue for the college this past spring when the campus closed and students completed courses remotely.
"While we’ve been able to safely reopen our campus for in-person classes this fall, the college has continued loss of revenue and increased expenses this year, which has required us to make the difficult decision of implementing a two-week furlough," Salton said.
College officials did not respond to Tribune questions whether employee benefits such as health insurance costs and retirement contributions have been impacted as well.
Allegheny had pension benefit costs of approximately $1.85 million for fiscal 2020 and $1.78 million for fiscal 2019, according to the audit.
"The college has defined contribution pension plans covering substantially all of its full-time employees," the audit report said.
The audit states Allegheny maintains a self-insured medical program, meaning Allegheny assumes the financial risk for providing health care benefits to its employees. The college does maintain a stop-loss insurance policy, which pays the cost of any medical insurance claim in excess of $175,000 in 2020, the audit said.
The self-insured medical program cost the college approximately $3.72 million in fiscal 2020 and $3.51 million in fiscal 2019, according to the audit.
Allegheny officials also did not respond to Tribune questions whether any of the school's endowment funds could be used.
Allegheny had a total endowment of more than $230 million at the start fiscal 2020, but only $33.1 million of the endowment was without donor restrictions, according to the audit.
The college did use $2.4 million of the unrestricted funds for expenditures during the fiscal year with another $6.1 million used for toward its strategic plan. The unrestricted endowment assets had investment gains of $2.7 million and contributions of $726,398 during the year, leaving it with $28 million in unrestricted endowment assets as of June 30, the report said.
In a statement emailed to the Tribune, President Hilary Link said that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic Allegheny College was moving forward with a proactive and strategic vision to further strengthen the school's national reputation with a focus on student success. It also was working to build partnerships with Meadville and surrounding communities for mutual benefit.
The pandemic is requiring Allegheny to adjust financially to keep a stronger foundation for its future, she said.
"The college, along with the rest of the nation, now needs to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring very difficult and extraordinary decisions, including a two-week furlough for all employees to be taken between mid-December 2020 and the end of June 2021," Link said. "But, we do this while continuing our long-term strategic work so that the college will be in a stronger position beyond the pandemic."
Allegheny's total student enrollment for this fall semester is about 1,700 students down about 100 students compared to fall 2019.
The college is attributing the drop in enrollment to the pandemic.
"It’s worth noting that applications for fall 2021 are currently up over 20 percent compared to this time last year," Salton wrote.
