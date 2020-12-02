'All my love, Elliot': Actor Page comes out as transgender

FILE - Elliot Page arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Umbrella Academy" on Feb. 12, 2019. Page, the Oscar-nominated actor of âJunoâ, âInceptionâ and âThe Umbrella Academyâ came out as transgender on Tuesday in an announcement greeted as a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood. The 33-year-old actor from Nova Scotia said his decision came after a long journey and with much support from the LGBTQ community.