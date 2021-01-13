AHN picks doctor as Grove City president

By Michael Rocknick
The (Sharon) Herald
GROVE CITY – Allegheny Health Network on Monday named Dr. David Tupponce, a former Maine healthcare executive, as president of AHN-Grove City.
Tupponce takes over the post immediately. He succeeds Dr. Allan Klapper, who served as interim president for the hospital since August 2020 while the search for a permanent leader was conducted.
While in Maine, Tupponce was executive vice president of Central Maine Healthcare and president of Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
Central Main Medical Center is a 234-bed acute care hospital. During his tenure at with the hospital system, Tupponce led cost-saving initiatives, drove significant growth of its physician group, and improved the hospital’s quality program, AHN said in a news release.
Before joining Central Maine, Tupponce was CEO of Tenet Healthcare’s Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, a 120-bed acute-care hospital in central Arizona.
Prior to Tenet, he was chief medical officer and then CEO of Paradise Valley Hospital, part of Vanguard Health in Phoenix.
Tupponce has been a practicing physician for his entire career.
He earned his medical degree from George Washington University and a masters degree in medical management from Carnegie Mellon University. He was a family medicine chief resident at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and his clinical background includes family practice service.
“We are very excited to have Dr. Tupponce join our team of strong clinician leaders as president of AHN Grove City,” Cynthia Hundorfean, AHN’s president and CEO said in the press release. “With his impressive credentials and experience in delivering high-quality community-based healthcare, we feel he is the ideal leader to help further develop and implement our strategy for growth and success in meeting the health needs of those who live in Grove City and the greater Mercer County region.”
Pittsburgh-based AHN acquired Grove City Medical Center in January 2020. AHN now has 13 hospitals and hundreds of clinical locations across western Pennsylvania.
With Tupponce’s appointment, each of AHN’s eight western Pennsylvania acute care hospitals is now overseen by a physician president.
Highmark Inc., a nonprofit Pittsburgh-based health care insurance provider, bought the assets of West Penn Allegheny Health System in 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.