Age of quarantine gives birth to new style of baby shower

FARRELL — Lisa Nicastro cried her eyes out after she was told she was having a quarantine baby shower Saturday.
The shower was not what the mom-to-be was expecting.
She thought it was going to be a virtual shower, but instead it was what they called a drive-in shower.
“I was expecting having everybody get dressed up and we’ll all FaceTime,” Nicastro said.
“I was very surprised. This was so sweet.”
Relatives and friends started going to her house in Farrell at 10 a.m. every 15 minutes through 4 p.m.. Everyone kept their distance. They left presents on the porch and talked for a few minutes.
Afterward, Justin, the father-to-be, would get the Lysol out and sanitize specific areas.
Lisa’s mother-in-law, Lucy Nicastro, said Lisa and Justin had a hard time getting pregnant, so they wanted to make the shower special for them.
“She did IVF. It took her a long time to get pregnant,” Lucy said. “She was so depressed and sad, and we decided to just do this for her.”
Lisa is a teacher at West Hill Elementary in Sharon, and Justin works for the U.S. Postal Service.
The pair are expecting their first child, a girl they have named Francesca, in approximately eight weeks.
“It’s worked out,” Lisa said. “My cousin did a video. She told me I was having a quarantine shower and I watched a video of all the people who were coming. I cried my eyes out for 30 minutes.”
