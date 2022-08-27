While many schools are preparing to welcome students back to the classroom, Arts & Education at the Hoyt is ready to welcome them back to the art studio with 11 weeks of free After School Arts lessons this fall.
Projects range from traditional drawing and painting to upcycling discarded materials and carving reliefs.
“This year we’ve made a concerted effort to tie into our rotating exhibitions to provide greater insight into the creative process. Youth will tour the galleries to use what they see to create projects of their own,” said Hoyt’s executive director Kimberly Koller-Jones.
“Our upcoming show, for example, features collages and assembled sculpture from random collections of ‘things.’ We’ll look at the materials used and how they are put together, then head back to the studio to make portraits, vases and jewelry from magazines. As we head into ‘Mystery & Benevolence,’ a display of art and artifacts from the Free Masons, we’ll have fun crafting with codes, disappearing inks and symbols.”
Similar to the Hoyt’s summer art camp, the projects change each week to give ages 6-13 the opportunity to experiment with different materials and create something new each time. Students can choose from:
•Sept. 6-8, “Back to Basics.” Refresh basic art skills that are used across all media. Grades 1-3: Begin by making a pinch pot that will become the subject of your drawings and paintings exploring the use of line, shading and color. Grades 4-6: Refresh your drawing skills shading simple shapes, hand build a pinch pot monsters in clay and learn to blend color to complete a leaf painting in watercolor.
•Sept. 13-15, “Hide and Seek.” Explore the use of popular images and everyday objects to make art. Grades 1-3: Select, observe and exchange wrappers used in Robert Maiella’s exhibited work to create drawings, then use the same ideas of line, shape and color to create your own packaging. Grades 4-6: Each project will explore Pop Art with collage of images inspired by candy wrappers, pop bottles and the exhibited work of artist Robert Maiella.
•Sept. 20-22, “Mixed Up Media.” Redefine the creation of paintings, prints and drawings with unusual approaches to creating art. Grades 1-3: Create a portrait collage from magazine clippings, use tree rings to as the basis for printmaking and markers to design an optical maze. Grades 4-6: Use tree rings as the basis for printmaking, fruit to illustrate a portrait, and sharpies to make optical illusions.
•Sept. 27-29, “Upcycled.” Reuse discarded materials to create new works of art. Grades 1-3: Layer, roll, tape and twist magazines and fabric to create animal silhouettes, vases, bowls and jewelry. Grades 4-6: Layer wallpaper and paper to create silhouettes and fold, roll and tape magazines to create vases and bowls.
•Oct. 4-6, “From the Kitchen.” This week’s projects are inspired by our favorite foods. Grades 1-3: Choose a snack to inspire your comic strip then record it with quick drawings as it disappears into your mouth. Snacks will be provided, and we’ll make prints using kitchen utensils, too. Grades 4-6: Create a still life, cartoon strips and kitchen printsusing your favorite foods and kitchen tools.
•Oct. 11-13, “Beyond the Ordinary.” Use your creativity to draw and construct extraordinary systems from ordinary objects. Grades 1-3: Explore the “steampunk” and the Rube Goldberg approach to design and building complex systems. Grades 4-6: Explore the “steampunk” and the Rube Goldberg approach to design and building complex systems. Projects range from drawings to sculpture.
•Oct. 18-20, “Built with Paper.” This week the paper is the material not the surface for innovative works of art. Grades 1-3: We’ll build paper towers, explore paper crafts and make origami individually and as a class. Grades 4-6: We’ll fold, roll, layer and tape various papers in a series of projects resulting in origami, towers and castles.
•Oct. 25-27, “What a Relief!” Create dimensional wall works, otherwise known as reliefs, in ceramics and mixed media. Grades 1-3: Carve clay to make a dimensional tile. Then layer and shape paper, felt, string, pipe-cleaners and other materials to create monster masks. Grades 4-6: Our first project will use slip to layer clay to create a dimensional animal tile. Then cut and assemble a monster mask using cardboard, hot glue and paint.
•Nov. 1-3, “Crafting Codes.” Explore our latest exhibit with the art and science of creating and solving secret codes. Grades 1-3: Use the science of base and acids to reveal hidden messages, the principles of Morse code to embed a message in a beaded bracelet and phosphorescent paint to add a glow-in-the dark surprise to a painting. Grades 4-6: Use the science of base and acids to reveal hidden messages, the principles of Morse code to embed a message in a beaded necklace and make a pigpen cipher to create and decode messages.
•Nov. 8-10, “Signs and Symbols.” Explore our latest exhibit’s use of symbols to represent one’s mission, character or ideals. Grades 1-3: Create your own unique symbol then craft a felt banner representing who you are. Grades 4-6: Our first project will use symbols to create an insignia for the Hoyt. The second will focus on what symbolizes you, your values and mission with a felt banner for your bedroom or clubhouse.
•Nov. 15-17, “Art for Others.” Follow the charitable example of the Masons to create art for the benefit of others. Grades 1-3: Make ornaments using alcohol inks and salt dough for the Hoyt’s annual open house. (You’ll be able to keep one, too!) Funds raised will be reinvested back into the after school arts program. Students will also have the opportunity to make candy filled stockings to gift to their person of choice. Grades 4-6: Work collaboratively to create a coloring book and stepping stones for the Hoyt’s Gift Shop and gardens. Original coloring book drawings will be returned to the creators and any funds raised will be reinvested back into the After School Arts program.
After School Arts is open to Lawrence County students in grades 1-6 on a first come, first served basis. Classes run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Doors open at 3 p.m. for homework and snacks. All materials are provided. Registration is required by calling (724) 652-2882, ext.115, or visiting hoytartcenter.org/afterschoolarts. Students may register by the week, selecting only the weeks that fit both their interests and their schedules.
The program is generously supported by Medallion Wealth Management, Live Events, FNB Wealth Management and Packer Thomas.
