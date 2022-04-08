In recognition of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County Inc. will host events to raise awareness and provide education on child abuse and prevention.
The annual Steppin’ Up for Kids event focusing on child abuse prevention, education and family fun takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. April 28 at the center, 2010 W. State St. The event includes free learning opportunities for adults about child safety and reporting abuse. There will be free activities for kids including crafts and an obstacle course along with a basket raffle, food trucks and T-shirts for an additional cost.
In addition, Dine to Donate fundraisers are planned for: Tuesday, Cedars, 827 Addis St.; Tuesday, Pizza Joe’s, 128 Spring Ave., Ellwood City; April 18 and 19, Pizza Joe’s, 1815 W. State St.; April 21, Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ, 324 Wampum Ave., Ellwood City; and April 26, Applebee’s, 3300 Wilmington Road.
These events will raise money to help further education and prevention of child abuse and neglect in Lawrence County.
More information is available on the center’s Facebook page or by contacting the Children’s Advocacy Center at (724)758-4688.
