The Laurel Adult Travel Club will be going to Walnut Creek on Sept. 18.
A stop will be made at the Berlin flea market, Miller’s Bakery for goodies, Heini’s Bunker Hill Cheese brown bag lunch and Ohio Star Theatre to see “The Best Of Me.”
All reservations and money are due by Aug. 27. For more information, call Shirley Collins at (724) 924-2876, Norma Henry at (724) 924-2628 or Donna Nagel at (724) 758-3001.
