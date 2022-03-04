More events have been added to the March calendar at the New Castle Public Library.
The Library Stitchers meet at noon the first and third Fridays of the month. All skill levels are welcome.
Join like-minded adult fans of anime at Fandom 18+ from 5:30 to 8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month.
There will be two Medicare 101 workshops at 6 p.m. March 22 and noon March 24. In 45 minutes, learn everything you need to know about Medicare and your choices.
Senior Saturday with therapy dogs is from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 2.
Join Slippery Rock University students as they provide fun activities for older adults with five therapy dogs.
