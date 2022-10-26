Adagio Health has been awarded a $150,000 grant from the Staunton Farm Foundation in support of expanded behavioral health services, specifically in Lawrence and Beaver county offices, with the goal to support increased numbers of western Pennsylvania residents.
Lawrence and Beaver counties are in need of additional health and wellness services, according to a recent study by the University of Wisconsin. Adagio Health intends to bridge the gap by providing behavioral health screenings, interventions, referrals, care navigation, and trained providers to the area to increase support for patients with mental health needs, making these in-demand services accessible and further improving the health of western Pennsylvania residents.
“We know that there is increased need for behavioral health services across the country, and that need is also reflected in the rural counties and communities that we serve,” said BJ Leber, president and CEO of Adagio Health. “This generous grant from Staunton Farm Foundation will help us achieve better health outcomes by supporting and expanding the care and services we offer.”
“Staunton Farm Foundation is proud to partner with Adagio Health to bring critically needed health services to Lawrence and Beaver counties,” says Joni Schwager, Executive Director. “Our more rural communities face challenges due to a dearth of services.”
According to the American Hospital Association, the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the need for behavioral health services while individuals with existing disorders faced additional barriers to care.
As America confronts a health care landscape deeply — and likely permanently — altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, behavioral health care access has emerged as both a challenge and opportunity.
Both Lawrence and Beaver counties demonstrate a need for greater mental health services. According to the University of Wisconsin, data indicates that both counties have:
•Equal to or higher than state rates of poor/fair health, poor physical and mental health days and frequent mental stress
•An inefficient ratio of mental health providers to patients, noting a 780:1 ratio compared to 420:1 overall in other areas of Pennsylvania
•High drug overdose and suicide rates
•Residents who are also more likely to be food insecure and have a lack of healthy food sources. Adagio Health WIC reports that approximately 40% of WIC clients in Lawrence and Beaver counties screen positive for food insecurity.
The Staunton Farm Foundation grant will allow Adagio Health to continue and expand Integrated Services including behavioral health and support for people with substance use disorder (SUD) and will allow for additional training for providers to better serve patients.
Adagio Health staff trainings will include:
•Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT)
•Motivational interviewing
•Crisis intervention
•Suicide prevention
•Substance use treatment
Referral processes
•Specialty populations, including women veterans and LGBTQ+ communities
•Professional development for care providers.
Additionally, patients and clients seeking support in Beaver and Lawrence counties can access Adagio Health Food Cupboards where they will be provided with healthy food and educational materials, along with specific care navigation services and referrals for supplementary social services including behavioral health, medical assistance, housing, food, crisis services and more.
Since 2020, Adagio Health Behavioral Health Clinicians have completed 379 therapy sessions, 109 brief interventions and 50 referrals for 167 unique patients. Funds from the Staunton Farm Foundation grant will help Adagio Health continue to reach residents with behavioral health needs while working to improve the overall health of western Pennsylvania residents.
