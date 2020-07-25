Actor on locals' streaming series claims Daytime Emmy

A daytime digital drama fueled by the creative talents of three Lawrence County natives claimed a Daytime Emmy Award earlier this week.
Soap opera veteran Tristan Rogers, who portrays “Doc” on “Studio City,” received the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series. Rogers is perhaps best known for his roles as Robert Scorpio on ABC’s “General Hospital” and Colin Atkinson on CBS’s “The Young and the Restless.”
“Studio City” is produced by county natives Jason Antognoli, Sean Kanan and Brian Levine. It was created by Antognoli and Kanan. The streaming series can be seen on Amazon Prime Video,
“Studio City” had been nominated for eight Daytime Emmy Awards, including best series, best actor (Kanan), best supporting actor (Rogers), best supporting actress (Carolyn Hennesy and Patrika Darbo), best guest performer (Scott Turner Schofield), best writing team (Antognoli and Kanan, along with Timothy Woodward Jr., Lauren DeNormandie, and Michele Kanan) and best directing team.
