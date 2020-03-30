BY JOHN FINNERTY
HARRISBURG — Advocates for victims of domestic abuse say they have not seen an increase in calls for help since the coronavirus prompted widespread business and school closures.
They’re not sure that’s a good thing.
They worry that their phones aren’t ringing more often because victims may not have opportunity to seek help because they’re stuck at home with their abusers, said Bruce Harlan, executive director of Women’s Services of Crawford County.
“When things calm down, we’re going to get a lot of calls,” he said.
Julie Bancroft, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said that victims of abuse who have been told to stay home from work or lost their jobs, no longer may have an opportunity to seek help while away from the scrutiny of their abusers.
And the economic strain that’s come from lost jobs may exacerbate financial abuses, Bancroft said. That can include things like the abuser using the victim’s credit cards recklessly and ruining the victim’s credit or limiting the victim’s access to funds.
As a result, the victims “may not have the resources to leave,” she said.
Harlan said that typically, victims of abuse are less likely to seek help close to holidays because they are trying to hold their families together during that season. He said it’s possible that in a time when there is so much emotional stress and anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic, there may be a similar desire to try to keep families together now.
“They are just hunkering down,” he said.
Susan Mathias, chief executive officer of Transitions of PA, based in Lewisburg, posted a detailed message on the agency website informing the public that their services are being offered during the coronavirus pandemic. The center’s 24-hour hotline also continues to operate.
It’s a particularly dangerous time for some as many people are forced to remain at home while businesses are closed in an attempt to limit the spread of the disease, she said.
“Often, victims of abuse will be forced into quarantine with the very abusers they are attempting to flee from, forcing them to risk (their) safety due to a pandemic,” Mathias said on the website.
The coronavirus creates other problems for abuse shelters.
The shelter provides an accompaniment service in which rape or abuse victims are provided someone to go with them to the hospital or court, Harlan said. But now that hospitals and courts are limiting access by visitors, rather than physically accompanying the victims, shelter staffs are limited to talking with them on the phone.
“We are literally phoning it in,” Harlan said.
To try to limit the spread of the virus, most shelters are limiting the number of people allowed to stay in the shelter to provide more room for social-distancing.
That creates additional strain because they have less room to help victims and must look for alternative places to house victims.
Harlan said his center has moved one victim to a hotel. And otherwise is focusing on giving shelter to victims most in need of help.
Harlan said staff are trying to sanitize the shelter two or three times a day. It’s an effort that isn’t made any easier by the fact that shelter staff, like everyone else, are finding it hard to get disinfecting wipes when grocery store shelves are bare, he said.
