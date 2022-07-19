New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.