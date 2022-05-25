New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.