New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.