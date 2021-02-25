By Melissa Klaric
The (Sharon) Herald
SHARON – Forker Lab at Penn State Shenango was built in 1968 as the first new building added to a campus that started out in what was once a school in Sharon City School District.
Since then, the building has seen little change. Until now.
Even as students attend classes under a hybrid combination of remote and in-person instruction, contractors have been undertaking significant upgrades as part of an $8 million modernization project.
Work is continuing on pace for completion in time for the fall semester.
School officials had a chance to examine the project’s progress last week.
Forker Lab, known as the school’s science building, is home to faculty offices, classrooms and laboratories for STEM and physical therapy courses. The single story portion was built in 1968, according to Jay Roberts, facilities supervisor for Penn State Shenango. Two years later, Penn State constructed the two-story portion of Forker Lab and combined the two with a lobby area.
Other than minor renovations to the two-story building in 2014, there have never been any updates or renovations made to the building.
“Even all the equipment we replaced, it was still in really great shape,” Roberts said. “Everything else was in dire need of a face lift.”
Dr. Joann Carrick, chief academic officer at Penn State Shenango, said the success of educated during the building’s 50-plus-year lifespan is a measure of the school’s programs.
“And the quality of our faculty in dealing with the physical challenges, but still getting the same result,” Carrick said.
The students and faculty had to put up with a building with no air conditioner, which made instruction uncomfortable during the summers, she said.
The building’s single-story is in the preliminary stages of construction. Work started just after the holidays, Roberts said. The contractor – Jendoco Construction Corporation of Pittsburgh – removed hazardous components and started demolition before getting into structural updates.
“Basically the project did nothing to the envelope of the building,” Roberts said. “So from the outside, you won’t really know there have been any changes. Everything is focused inside where the students are going to be affected. That was our primary concern.”
Space at the building’s north side will be partitioned, with space for a newly acquired scanning electron microscope and a student lounge.
“It’s more of a relaxed, collaborative space where students can go and hang out and relax,” Roberts said. “There really wasn’t anything like that for the students over here before the renovation.”
The one-story building will also have a multi-purpose lab for different science classes and a research lab. Every student that attends Penn State Shenango has to take general math and science classes, Carrick said.
In the two-story section of Forker Hall, work is further along.
Contractors are performing mechanical and electrical upgrades, including the addition of lighting, sprinklers and fire alarms. Both of the building’s stories will have upgraded faculty offices and modernized classrooms.
“The university has set aside funds for updating all of our classrooms so they meet current technology,” Carrick said. “So each campus submits requests for certain rooms. We have upgraded classrooms. It’s a continuous improvement that the university has to invest in the facilities.”
The classrooms will have whiteboard desks, and Zoom capabilities with projectors, cameras and sound systems. All of those items will help the students collaborate, Roberts said.
Carrick said the device-friendly amenities were necessary in serving a student body familiar with smart phones and tablets.
“There’s so much advancement in technology and teaching that you have to keep up with the technology changes,” Carrick said.
Work on the building’s second floor is closest to completion, with STEM classrooms that have shelving units and work space for labs. Both floors also include faculty offices, so instructors will be closer to their classrooms. Part of the upper floor is also dedicated to physics and engineering classrooms and labs.
During construction in Forker Lab, the campus, students and instructors alike, has had to work around the construction. Another challenge they faced was the pandemic, which forced the school into a hybrid instructional model.
But even with the challenges of construction and COVID-19, Carrick said students and instructors have risen to the challenge.
“During all these obstacles, we managed to figure it all out and keep students on track,” she said. “(The faculty) have worked under really challenging conditions to continue to teach, and so the need for modifications to support the renovations became a no-brainer. We’ll solve this problem. We’ll figure it out.”
