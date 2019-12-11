How much will Medicare cost you next year? In early November of this year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) aka Medicare released the 2020 premiums, deductibles, and coinsurance amounts for the Medicare Part A and Part B programs.
MEDICARE PART BPREMIUMS/DEDUCTIBLES
Let’s start with the Medicare Part B premium. Medicare Part B covers physician services, outpatient hospital services, certain home health services, durable medical equipment, and certain other medical and health services not covered by Medicare Part A.
In 2020, the standard monthly Medicare Part B premium for most people will rise to $144.60. This represents a monthly increase of $9.10 ($135.50 in 2019). The premium hike is slightly higher than previously forecasted by the latest Medicare Trustees report. CMS attributes the hike to the rising costs of physician-administered drugs.
In 2020, higher-income Medicare beneficiaries will pay more for their Medicare Part B and Medicare Part D premiums because of income-related monthly adjustment amounts, or IRMAA. The surcharges for 2020 are based on income reported on 2018 federal tax returns. IRMAA affects approximately 7 percent of beneficiaries that have Medicare Part B. In 2020, IRMAA surcharges will range from $202.40 to $491.60 per month/per person.
For a chart showing premiums at higher income levels, go to: Social Security’s website: www.ssa.gov and download the publication “Medicare Premiums: Rules for Higher Income Beneficiaries” https://www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10536.pdf
The Medicare Part B annual deductible will increase to $198 in 2020, an increase of $13 from the annual deductible of $185 in 2019. After the Part B deductible is met, the beneficiary is responsible for 20 percent of the Medicare approved cost for Part B services.
Social Security recipients will get a smaller increase in monthly checks for 2020 than they did in 2019. The 1.6 percent cost-of-living increase translates to $24 per month, on average, compared with 2.8 percent, or about $40, in 2019. Of course, part of that will be eaten up by rising costs in the Medicare Part B premium.
MEDICARE PART ABPREMIUMS/DEDUCTIBLES
Now let’s take a look at Medicare Part A, which covers inpatient hospital care, skilled nursing services, and some home health services. About 99 percent of Medicare beneficiaries will receive Part A premium- free because their work history was long enough to accumulate 40 quarters of coverage.
If you have fewer than 40 quarters of coverage you may have to pay a monthly premium to enroll in Medicare Part A. You may qualify for Part A coverage if your spouse has sufficient work history. Individuals who have at least 30 quarters of coverage or were married to someone with at least 30 quarters of coverage may buy into Part A at a reduced monthly premium rate, which will be $252 in 2020, a $12 increase from 2019. Certain uninsured individuals who have less than 30 quarters of coverage will pay $458 a month in 2020, a $21 increase from 2019.
The Part A deductible that beneficiaries must meet when admitted to the hospital will be $1408 per benefit period in 2020, a rise of $44 from $1,364 in 2019. The Part A deductible covers beneficiaries’ share of costs for the first 60 days of Medicare-covered inpatient hospital care in a benefit period.
In 2020, beneficiaries must pay a coinsurance amount of $352 per day for the 61st through 90th day of hospitalization ($341 in 2019) in a benefit period and $704 per day for lifetime reserve days ($682 in 2019). For skilled care in a nursing home the daily coinsurance for days 21 through 100 in a benefit period will increase to $176 in 2020 ($170.50 in 2019). If you have an employer-sponsored plan, Medigap policy, or have Medicaid, chances are you won’t have to pay these coinsurance charges.
A brief word on Medicare Part D premiums and deductibles: Part D plans are run by private insurance companies as are Medicare Advantage Plans (Part C). Although these plans are not run by the government, Medicare Part D prescription drug plans must follow federal government guidelines on what medications these plans must cover and how much you can be charged.
PART D DEDUCTIBLES
A deductible is the amount of money you spend out-of-pocket before your prescription drug benefits kick-in. The cost of the deductible varies by plan, but the maximum deductible a plan can charge for 2020 is $435, an increase of $20 from 2019.
PART D PREMIUMS
The federal government gives Part D plans broad discretion on how they set their premium rates. While premiums generally rise every year, this will not be the case next year. In 2020, the basic premium for the minimum Part D plan is $32.74 per month, a decrease from $33.19 in 2019.
PARTD (NBBP)
Don’t confuse the national base beneficiary premium with your monthly premium. The NBBP is a value used to calculate how much a beneficiary would owe in Part D penalties if they signed up late for prescription drug benefits. Your best bet is to avoid Part D penalties altogether by enrolling on time. The NBBP is set at $32.74 in 2020, a decrease from $33.19 in 2019.
