Concert season is in full swing as many artists continue to announce tours or begin to embark on long-awaited ones.
Pittsburgh has plenty of acts coming through to perform a rockin’ time.
Check out the various concerts occurring in the next few months at venues including PPG Paints Arena in downtown, Stage AE, PNC Park and Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore, Mr. Smalls Theater in Millvale, The Pavillion at Star Lake in Burgettstown and more.
MAY
12: Brooks & Dunn, PPG Paints Arena.
13: Lizzo, PPG Paints Arena.
17: Blink-182, PPG Paints Arena.
22: Beach Bunny & PUP, Stage AE.
23: Trivium & Beartooth, Stage AE.
25: Friday Pilots Club, Stage AE.
27-28: WonderWorks Music Festival, 4000 Middle Road, Allison Park. Headliners include Jason Mraz and Hozier. Tickets and information atwonderworksfest.com.
29: Dreamers and Robert DeLong, Stage AE.
30: Bruce Springsteen. PPG Paints Arena.
JUNE
1: Declan Mckenna, Mr. Smalls Theater, Millvale.
3: Pride on the Shore Featuring Ava Max & FLETCHER with Betty Who and JORDY, Stage AE.
5: Dead & Company, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
6: Noah Kahan, Stage AE.
7: All Time Low, Stage AE.
9: O.A.R., Stage AE.
10: Hank Williams Jr., The Pavilion At Star Lake.
11: Paramore, PPG Paints Arena.
11: WAMO Summer Jam Featuring No Cap, Stage AE.
13: PIXIES featuring Franz Ferdinand and Bully, Stage AE.
14: Two Friends, Stage AE.
14. Morgan Wallen, PNC Park.
15. Morgan Wallen, PNC Park.
16: Anees, Mr. Smalls Theater, Millvale.
16 & 17: Taylor Swift, Acrisure Stadium.
17: Drown the Deep, Mr. Smalls Theater, Millvale.
18: Young the Giant with Milky Chance, Stage AE.
20: boygenius, Stage AE.
21: Fleet Foxes, Stage AE.
22: Darcy & Jer, Stage AE.
23: The Commonheart, Stage AE.
23: Dave Matthews Band, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
24: Be Gay [Do Crime], Mr. Smalls Theater, Millvale.
24: Dierks Bentley, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
28: Big Time Rush, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
27: Between the Buried and Me, Mr. Smalls Theater, Millvale.
27: Rebelution, Stage AE.
27: Teen Suicide, Mr. Smalls Theater, Millvale.
28: My Morning Jacket, Stage AE.
30: Mike Gordon, Mr. Smalls Theater, Millvale.
JULY
2: Motherfolk, Stage AE.
5: Falling in Reverse, Petersen Events Center.
5: Godsmack and Staind, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
7: Death Grips, Stage AE.
8: Ed Sheeran, Acrisure Stadium.
8: Eric Clapton, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
9: Jinkx Monsoon, Stage AE.
10: The Smile, Stage AE.
11: Alex G and Alvvays, Stage AE.
11: Mastodon and Gojira with Lorna Shore, Stage AE.
11: Weezer, Stage AE.
12: Less Than Jake, Mr. Smalls Theater, Millvale.
12: Yungblud, Stage AE.
13: ILLENIUM, Stage AE.
13: Shania Twain, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
14: Matchbox Twenty, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
15: Bret Michaels, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
18: Le Tigre, Mr. Smalls Theater, Millvale. (SOLD OUT)
18: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
21: Bug Hunter and the Narcissist Cookbook, Mr. Smalls Theater, Millvale.
21 & 22: Phish, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
22: Clutch, Stage AE.
22: Design The Curse With Lasciate, Apocalyptic Society and Less Than Zero, Mr. Smalls Theater, Millvale.
23: Dirty Heads, Stage AE.
25: Gov’t Mule, Stage AE.
26: The Backseat Lovers, Stage AE.
27: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, Stage AE.
28: Pantera, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
30: Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr., Stage AE.
AUGUST
1: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Stage AE.
2: beabadoobee, Stage AE.
2: Mudvayne, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
3: Beyoncé, Acrisure Stadium.
4: The Beths, Mr. Smalls Theater, Millvale.
5: P!NK, PNC Park.
7: Madonna, PPG Paints Arena.
12: Outlaw Music Festival- Feat. Willie Nelson, John Fogerty and More, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
15: Bellyroll, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
19: Luke Bryan, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
23: Ghost Re-Imperatour U.S.A. with Amon Amarth, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
26: Disturbed, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
26: Rod Stewart, PPG Paints Arena.
SEPTEMBER
1: The Offspring with Simple Plan & Sum 41, The Pavilion At Star Lake
2: ODESZA, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
3: Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top, The Pavilion At Star Lake.
5: Lil Baby, PPG Paints Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.