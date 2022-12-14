Members of Lawrence County Chapter 8 A.B.A.T.E played Santa Claus again last weekend.
On Sunday, they delivered toys collected through the motorcycle group’s 12th annual Toy Run to Arise (formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County).
Less than two weeks prior, the group delivered between 3,000 and 4,000 toys to George Washington Intermediate Elementary School.
A.B.A.T.E. — the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education — amassed the playthings though its Toy Run, held annually each August. In addition to the contributions of sponsors, funds are raised through a post-ride meal, basket auction, cornhole tournament and some live music.
