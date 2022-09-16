The fourth annual 9/11 First Responders Remembrance 5K was held this past Sunday by the Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
Event co-chair Kathleen Perry said the event was thought of by her brother, Andy DeVite, a Gulf War veteran. Both siblings co-chair the event.
Perry said the event is held every year on Sept. 11 in order to help pay tribute to all those who passed away during the terrorist attacks, most notably the first responders who passed away.
The race had 68 participants, the highest amount so far, with many firefighters participating from different departments, including, but not limited to, the Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department, the New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department, the Coitsville (Ohio) Township Fire Department and the Struthers (Ohio) Fire Department.
Perry said some members walked in full gear to help remember the firefighters that were lost on that day.
Those members include Nathan Book, Gary Cameron, Cameron and Christian Lewis, and Assistant Chief Keith Stowe with dog Dutchess from Pulaski Township; Brock Janoski from New Wilmington; Andy Kushma, Nancy and Chase Kosciuszko and Ben Matas from Mahoning Township and two members from Coitsville Township.
Perry said in addition to the support of the local fire departments and the Pulaski Township Police Department, members of the New Wilmington National Honor Society helped volunteer at the event. Those students included Kaitlynn Reimers, Paige Buckwalter, Annalise Ramirez, Ami Hatch and Evan Bailey.
In addition, DeVite’s wife Chrissy and their daughters Sabrina and Isabella, and their friends Sarah Thomas and Killian Whalen, as well as Perry’s husband Leonard and her daughter April Kohnen helped out with the event as well.
Perry wanted to also thank all sponsors and groups who helped, as well as Mark Russo of the local band Kut Loose, who performed on his birthday.
She said they are already planning next year’s event.
