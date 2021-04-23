Butler County Community College has scheduled 83 percent of its credit classes this fall as face-to-face, the highest percentage in that format since the college began its spring 2020 semester.
BC3 will also continue to offer to students the convenience or necessity associated with distance education, as it has for the past 20 years. Fourteen percent of fall credit classes as of April 16 have been scheduled in an online format and 3 percent, in a remote format.
The college’s fall semester begins Aug. 23 and includes five sessions.
BC3 had scheduled 86 percent of its credit classes as face-to-face for spring 2020. The college transitioned those face-to-face classes to remote instruction in mid-semester with regard to COVID-19, and held summer 2020 classes in only distance education formats.
Classes held in face-to-face formats will follow health and safety guidelines.
BC3’s fall 2021 semester includes a 15-week session that begins Aug. 23, a 10-week session that starts Sept. 20, and five-week online-only Fast Tracks that begin Aug. 23, Sept. 27 and Nov. 1.
Online courses are delivered only online and at any time. Remote courses include video conferencing, email and Internet-based learning management system formats and are held at a specific time.
Tuition and fees for BC3 students from Butler County this fall are expected to cost $175 per credit, and for BC3 students from other Pennsylvania counties, $280 per credit, for face-to-face courses.
In addition to its main campus in Butler Township, BC3 has additional locations in Armstrong, Butler, Jefferson, Lawrence and Mercer counties.
All students will be charged an additional $25 per credit for an online or remote course. A lab fee of $35 will be charged for certain courses.
BC3’s trustees will adopt final rates by June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.