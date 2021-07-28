'80s tribute band to take Riverwalk stage Friday

The 2021 Summer Concerts Live! will take New Castle back to the 1980s on Friday with Pittsburgh based tribute band, Totally 80s.
The band consists of Lizzy Lizz (Liz Agey), Fig E. Freshh (Mike Figurski), B. Dawgg (Brian Heywood), Art O’Graff (Art Boehm), J Rokk (Justin Page) and Dynamixx (Noah Rectenwald) and THUMPP (Ben Millward of Backwards Productions-Sound Engineer).
Totally 80s regularly sells out at Jergel’s and various venues and festivals throughout the region. The group combines superb musicianship with authentic 80s dress and give-aways at every show. Totally 80s takes audiencesu back to the heyday of MTV, “Miami Vice,” John Hughes movies, big hair, legwarmers and the diverse music that defined a generation.The band plays favorite pop/rock hits from artists such as Prince, Madonna, Journey, Duran Duran, Cory Hart, Cyndi Lauper and more.
Audience members are encouraged to dress up in their favorite ‘80s gear.
“It is my personal mission to bring top quality entertainment to New Castle,” said Jeff Feola, this year’s coordinator and host, “so when Totally 80s agreed to come to our town, I was ecstatic. This band packs them in wherever they play, they have over 20,000 Facebook followers. That doesn’t happen by accident.
“This is a true testament to their artistry. This may be one of the greatest eras of our time: the culture, the music, the fashion. I am thrilled to present these talented artists to The Riverwalk stage.”
Food trucks for the evening will be The Food Cruiser, The Alternative, as well as a a menu from The Confluence. VentiSei Winery will be selling a variety of wine pouches and canned beer. Wine bottles will be available for purchase to go. No glass is permitted in Riverwalk Park.
Additional vendors include a New Castle favorite, Nina’s Italian Ice, and Popped Envy Gourmet Popcorn, offering fresh, buttered popcorn and a variety of flavored popcorn, as well as lemonade. There will be another special appearance from Caricatures by Paris.
For more information on Totally 80s, visit https://totes80s.com/ or follow them on Facebook at “Totally 80s”. http://www.facebook.com/totally80sband
The concert series will continue when Youngstown’s The Labra Brothers returns to the Riverwalk Stage on Aug. 13 with their Latin funk vibe. Western Pennsylvania’s nostalgic ‘My so-called ‘90s Band’ brings a full band featuring ‘90s classic music on Aug. 20. Closing out the series on Aug. 27 is Youngstown’s Total Package Band, with a set featuring R&B, Motown, rock and oldies.
Each concert is 6 to 9 p.m. at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle. Visit the New Visions for Lawrence County tent to participate in a 50/50 raffle that will help support the series and other community events downtown.
All concerts are free to the public and made possible through the support of the City of New Castle and New Visions, Visit Lawrence County, the Downtown Business Association, Hoyt Center for the Arts, the Williams-Cleaveland Company and Hessprint Graphics Associates, LLC.
