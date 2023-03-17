To honor Women’s History Month, local women will be reflecting on their various backgrounds as residents and/or workers on all of the seven continents.
The "7 Women, 7 Continents" discussion will begin at 6 p.m. March 27 at the New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St.
Panelists include Cynde Hall (South America), the Rev. Mitzila Hogans (North America), Mary Burris (Europe), Dr. Susan Rehorek (Oceania/Australia), Lalita Prabhu (Asia), Lovie Djan (Africa) and Evelyn Genkinger (Antarctica) with Lori Daytner as moderator.
The event, which is free and open to the public, is co-sponsored by the Lawrence County Historical Society, Oneness of Lawrence County and the New Castle Public Library. For more information, call the library at (724) 658-6659.
