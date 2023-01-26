The 23rd Annual Lawrence County 4-H Benefit Auction is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 19 at the New Englander.
All proceeds go directly to the Lawrence County 4-H/Youth Development Program.
Donations are now being accepted from local businesses. March 8 is the last day to guarantee entry into the catalog, although items are accepted up to the day of the auction.
Items will be collected at the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership Frew Mill Campus, Building 4, 1745 Frew Mill Road. Item drop-off times are 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 7 , Feb. 21, March 7 and March 8; and 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23, and March 2.
There is no charge for admission, facilities are accessible, and refreshments are available. There are live and silent auction components with more than 600 items, including major-league sporting tickets, tools, equipment, entertainment packages, pet care items, toys and more. The auction will begin at 6 p.m., but doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for buyers to review the items being auctioned off during the evening, as well as for attendees to enjoy a variety of food being offered for sale that also supports the program.
Funds provide 4-H'ers with scholarships to attend regional, state and national leadership and citizenship development events. In addition, funds cover the state membership fee, meaning members join the program at no cost. The Lawrence County 4-H Program is a non-formal educational youth development program offered through Penn State Extension that teaches and promotes positive life skills through "learn by doing" hands-on activities and all proceeds go directly to the youth programming.
For more information regarding the 23rd Annual Lawrence County 4-H Benefit Auction or the Lawrence County 4-H Program, contact Cassidy Baker, Extension Educator, 4-H & Youth Development at the Penn State Extension Office of Lawrence County, at (724) 654-8370 or by email at cwb5554@psu.edu.
