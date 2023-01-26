Visit Lawrence County has released the 2023 Official Visitors Guide of Lawrence County.
It is packed with the best to see and do in Lawrence County, including outdoor recreation, dining, arts and culture, wine and brew, Amish and more.
The guide, printed annually, includes two user-friendly maps of the Stavich Bicycle Trail, the only bicycle trail in the United States that will take users through three different townships, two different counties and states.
The other is the North Country National Scenic Trail, which offers 29 miles of off-road hiking and 11 miles of temporary connector road walk in Lawrence County.
The guide can help visitors experience the Amish Countryside with a self-guided driving tour, take a bite out the burger trail this year using a digital experience, explore the many blue and greenways, shop and dine local or find new and exciting adventures to add to any bucket list.
The guides are visible throughout the state of Pennsylvania at Welcome Centers and select rest areas, as well as county Destination Marketing Organizations (DMO) and along Interstates 77 and 70 in Ohio.
“We are proud to share the beauty that is Lawrence County with visitors and residents. I truly believe the resident will find out things they were not aware of just by browsing the guide,” said Janet Falotico, executive director of Visit Lawrence County.
“New this year is a feature on our many waterfalls as well as the start of the Lawrence County Coffee Club. We are encouraging support of small businesses in Lawrence County”.
The 2023 guide will be available at Visit Lawrence County and will be coming soon to our brochure racks at the following locations; Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Quality Inn, Lawrence County Government Center, The Confluence, Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce, Premium Outlets at Grove City, Pulse Coffee Shop, DON Reclaim, New Castle Airport and various businesses throughout the county.
The guide is also available for download on the website VisitLawrenceCounty.com or a copy can be mailed by contacting Visit Lawrence County for more information.
