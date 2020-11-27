2021 Rotary Club lottery calendar now available

The Rotary Club of New Castle annual fundraiser calendar is now available for purchase.
This year’s theme is “Then and Now.” Each month has a beautiful historic photo of a different New Castle location juxtaposed with a current photo of the same location.
The calendar costs $20, and all proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of New Castle initiatives. Photos were provided by the Lawrence County Historical Society.
The calendars are numbered from 000-999 and based on the Pennsylvania official three-digit evening Lottery number. All numbers are played straight as drawn and daily awards are $25, except on five bonus days when winners receive between $100 and $500.
Calendars are available for purchase at:
•C.J. Cochran & Co., 409 N. Jefferson St.
•Cialella & Carney Floral Designs, 1006 S. Mill St.
•Lawrence County Historical Society, 408 N. Jefferson St.
•Phil Fitts Ford & Lincoln, 3250 Wilmington Road
•Visit Lawrence County, 229 S. Jefferson St., Suite 101
Between July 2019 and June 2020 the Rotary Club of New Castle disbursed over $18,000 in grants and awards. These included a $1,000 grant to the Lawrence County Historical Society in support of the Civil War Camp for Lawrence County children.
Since 1913, New Castle Rotary has participated in projects that have enhanced and enriched those who live, work and play in New Castle. Eighty percent of fundraising profits go directly back into this community while 20 percent goes to Rotary District, national and International projects.
More information is available by contacting Heather Armstrong at (724) 510-1608 or hezarm55@gmail.com.
