The Lawrence County area once again will celebrate the various cuisines in our community at the United Way of Lawrence County’s 19th annual Taste of the Town.
Preston Auto Group is the sponsor of this event, scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the New Englander Banquet Center in Neshannock Township. This event highlights the creative food from restaurants and caterers in our area. The chairperson for the event is Joanne Preston of Preston Auto Group.
The Lawrence County Career & Technical Center culinary students along with students from the local high schools will assist the restaurants and have a chance to show off their culinary training skills at this event.
Restaurants participating this year included: Crane Room Grille, El Canelo, Mona’s Chocolates, Riardo Bar & Grill, Los Amigo’s, Mary’s Restaurant, CoCo’s, Medure’s Catering, Venti Sei Winery, Medure’s Catering, Pizza Joe’s, Smokin Dave’s BBQ, Subway and more. If any restaurant would like to take part in this event slots are available and there is no charge to participate in this event.
Door prizes include gift certificates and donated items from local restaurants and businesses. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lawrence County United Way Campaign.
For more information contact the United Way office at (724) 658-8528 or www.uwlawcty.org
