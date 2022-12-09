New Castle
The New Castle Public Library will close at noon Dec. 24 and remain closed Dec. 25 and 26 in observance of Christmas. The library will also close at 2 p.m. Dec. 31 and remain closed Jan. 1 and 2 in observance of New Year’s Day.
The board of trustees, the governing board of the New Castle Public Library, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Lawrence County Historical Society’s Medure Annex. Meetings are open to the public.
Friends of the New Castle Public Library is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to promoting, supporting and advocating for the library. The Friends operate the Book Cellar. New members are welcome. Dues are $10 per year.
The Book Cellar will be closed from Dec. 23-26 in observance of Christmas.
Wednesday night movies at the library start at 5:30 p.m. This month’s movies are “Fall,” Dec. 14; “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas,” Dec. 21; and “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Dec. 28.
Join like-minded adult fans of anime at Fandom 18+ from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 19.
The library has a new evening book club that will meet the first Tuesday of each month. Participants will discuss multiple books, such as what they are reading lately. Get suggestions for other books you may enjoy and meet new people. For more information, email msmith@ncdlc.org or call (724) 658-6659.
Beatnik Café is at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. Enjoy local music and entertainment in an open-mic environment. If interested in a spot or performing at Beatnik in future months, call Sharon at (724) 658-6659, ext. 111.
The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will present “Deck the Halls” at 6 p.m. Dec. 15. Learn about evergreens and make your own live centerpiece to take home. Space is limited, and registration is required. Bring cuttings from your shrubs to share. All other supplies are provided. Call the Penn State Extension office at (724) 654-8370, ext. 3, or email jhw5391@psu.edu to reserve a spot.
The library holiday film series at the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum offers free movies. For information: https://www.ncdlc.org/single-post/2022-holiday-film-series.
Partnering with the Hoyt, the “National Treasure” will be shown at 6 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. Registration available at: https://hoytartcenter.org/masons/
The Library Stitchers will not meet in December. However, see their talents displayed in the library’s display case in December and January.
Check out magazines on Libby, the library’s app by Overdrive subscription. More than 3,000 titles are available in multiple languages. Download the Libby app or visit lamb.overdrive.com.
Pre-K Library Explorers Indoors is a hands-on learning experience for children 3 to 6 years old meeting at a new time, 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Explore a book or two and then participate in STEAM activities that enhance the books.
Mother Goose Storytime, a lively, movement-oriented program featuring dance, song and, of course, stories, meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Wee Build immediately follows for socialization and constructive play.
Pokémon Club, a teen-led club for teens and younger Pokémon fans, meets at 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Join the library’s Discord. Members of the Pokémon Club or those who want to chat about favorite books or fandoms, let us know at bit.ly/3oN9ala.
F.D. Campbell
The library will be closed for Christmas Dec. 24-26 and for New Year’s Dec. 31-Jan. 2.
The Friends of the Library, a group of individuals dedicated to fundraising and assisting the library in its functions, will not meet in December.
Grinchmas Games take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15. The party starts at 5 p.m. with pizza and refreshments followed by fun activities. The Grinch will participate and compete. Games begin at 6 p.m. Don’t forget to wear your favorite pair of pajamas or your fun holiday ones. Everyone is welcome. RSVPs requested.
The F.D. Campbell Memorial Library board of trustees does not meet in December. The next meeting will be on Jan. 30.
Adult craft night features a glass globe snowman featuring a winter scene and a light-up top at 6 p.m. Dec. 13. All supplies are provided at the cost of $15. Payment is required to reserve a space. Sign up through the library website or in person.
Book Club will not meet in December. Meetings will return in January.
Ellwood City
The library will be closed Dec. 24-26.
Book group meetings include: Classics Book Group, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12; Twenty-Something Book Group, 7 p.m. Dec. 13; Food 4 Thought Book Group, 3 p.m. Dec. 15; and Just You and Me Book Group, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20.
STEM Saturday will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 10.
Holidays Around the World program will be offered at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 and 6 p.m. Dec. 14.
Call (724) 758-6458 for more information.
COUNTY SYSTEM
Lawrence County Federated Library System Outreach destinations will be visited by the outreach coordinator, contact director@ncdlc.org to participate in this program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.