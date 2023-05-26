The LGBTQ+ Film Series, hosted by the New Castle Public Library and the Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum, is underway, offering a lineup of films that explore the vibrant tapestry of LGBTQ+ experiences. The community is invited to the upcoming screenings and discussions, providing an opportunity to foster understanding and acceptance within the community.
The series runs May 27 to June 15 and includes:
•”Joe Bell” (R, 2020): Noon, May 27, Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Mark Wahlberg, “Joe Bell” delves into the complexities of family, acceptance and the consequences of prejudice.
•”Moonlight” (R, 2016): 5:30 p.m. June 1, New Castle Public Library. Directed by Barry Jenkins and winner of multiple Academy Awards, including Best Picture, “Moonlight” chronicles the journey of a young African-American man as he navigates his identity and sexuality amidst challenging circumstances.
•”Rafiki” (NR, 2019): 5:30 p.m. June 8, New Castle Public Library. Directed by Wanuri Kahiu, “Rafiki” explores the forbidden love between two young women in Kenya, challenging societal norms and showcasing the strength of individuals seeking love and acceptance.
•”Firebird” (R, 2021): 5:30 p.m. June 15, New Castle Public Library. Directed by Peeter Rebane, “Firebird” is a captivating film set during the Cold War, highlighting themes of identity, self-discovery and the pursuit of freedom.
The series will culminate in a film discussion event at noon June 17 at the New Castle Public Library.
This event offers an opportunity for community members to engage in conversations inspired by the films screened throughout the series. Facilitated by moderators, the film discussion will be a platform for dialogue, reflection and a deeper understanding of LGBTQ+ experiences.
Admission to all screenings and the film discussion event is free, but seating is limited. For further details and the full schedule, visit ncdlc.org or contact the New Castle Public Library at (724) 658-6659.
The LGBTQ+ Film Series is made possible by the library and the museum, in collaboration with the community and local partners.
