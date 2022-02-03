The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center has listed the names of students on honor rolls for the second grading period of the 2021-2022 school year.
High honor roll
Grade 10: Lorena Boice, Rory Hudson, Aniya Rose, Mkayla Salopek and Jolenna Street.
Grade 11: Alicia Bame, Lexus Block, Rachel Carbone, Darrius Coe, Ashley Cwynar, Kaylee Ferchaw, Destiny Fishel, Samantha Fulmer, Olivia Gaus, Clarysa Grimes, Caden Hall, Joseph Hasson, Angel Keller, Katarina Lang, Elia McKnight and Cloee Shirley.
Grade 12: Tyler Allison, Donovan Anthony, Shawn Barr, Hunter Biddle, Amber Birckbichler, Phoenix Blondsey, Kaitlyn Bober, Halie Diffenbacher, Paul Gess, Keiara Gibbons, Jennifer Graham, James Graham, Hayleigh Graham, Marisa Kashmer, Jocelyn Masajada, Matthew Mohrman, Skye Moore, Zachary Polojac, Maylene Ritter, Alberto Rodriguez Fernandez, Lanna Schultz, Dominic Smith, Cadan Stuble, Jasmine Wrobleski and Eli Yarborough.
Honor roll
Grade 10: Stacey-Lynn Bailey, Zachary Both, Owen Buckner, Justin Cameron, Alexis Clingensmith, Amber Collette, Kirk Derrow, Autumn Drespling, Abigail Greenwood, Daniel Griggle, Aaliyah Kinney, Samara Merlini, Leanna Miller, Jacoby Montgomery, Andrew Mort, Anthony Procopio, Bryce Rhodes, Dylan Rossman, Ronnielee Schaffer, Jacob Schell, Tejionna Summers, Daijhre Washington and Madison Werner.
Grade 11: Marissa Austin, Terralyn Bowser, Cassidy Crepp, William Dando, Nicholas Dando, Isaac Dierfield, Brianna Galbreath, Tommilynn Genareo, McKenzie Grossman, Aiden Hehman, Cassidy Kale, Patricia Kelly, Lane Madras, Walter McKnight, Macinley Metz, Michael Monico, Cody Mora, Amber Nero, Matthew Powers, Tristan Queener, Ian Stoneking and Madison Waller.
Grade 12: Isaac Baker, Christopher Casuccio, Donovan Ellis, Natalie Foster, Parker Frelin, Dante Gidaro, Mackenzie Helle, Lyzjohanne Manana, Alexander Marcus, Matthew Myers, Alexis Pulliam, Kimberlee Rumbaugh, Antonio Short, Thomas Siddall, Genevieve Taylor, Dianna Troutman, Ayeesha Waters, Dillon Wheaton and Hailey Woodruff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.