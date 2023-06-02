Children who want to benefit from free, healthy lunches, breakfasts, dinners and snacks this summer will have several locations, dates and times from which to choose.
The Free Lunch Program sponsored by Lawrence County Community Action Partnership is open to all children and has these designated meal times, dates and locations throughout the city of New Castle:
•Bible Way Church of God in Christ, 125 N. Crawford Avenue, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays only, June 13 through Aug. 8.
•Jubilee Ministries, 14 E. Chartes St., 10:30 to 12:30 lunch on Sundays; 11:30 to 12:30 Fridays for grab-and-go lunches and take-home breakfasts for the next day, and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. dinners on Wednesdays, June 14 through Aug. 18.
•Grace United Methodist Church, 910 N. Croton Ave., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., “grab and go” lunches on Tuesdays, “stay and eat” on Thursdays, June 15 through Aug. 17.
•Neshannock Village, 481 Neshannock Ave., noon to 1 p.m. lunches, Mondays through Fridays, June 12 to Aug. 18.
•New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St., snacks only, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, June 12 through Aug. 18.
•Prayer Chapel Ministries, 26 E. Long Ave., breakfast on Sundays only, 9:30 to 11 a.m., June 18 through Aug. 13.
