Lawrence County school districts had a showing of 30 students who qualified for Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 5 Band this year.
The annual band festival, which included 121 students from 39 school districts in Beaver, Butler, Lawrence and Mercer counties took place Thursday and Friday in the New Castle High School auditorium.
Co-hosts of the event were Nick Yoho, the New Castle Area School District band director, and Kimberly Heim, Neshannock Township School District band director.
Dr. William Stowman, professor of trumpet and chairman of Messiah College music department in Mechanicsburg, was the guest conductor.
Local students who performed in the festival and Saturday concert, their school districts and instruments were:
Piano: Mary Baka, New Castle; Piccolo: Laura Bowden, Laurel High School; Flute: Rachel Kroner and Madeline Ubry, Neshannock High School, Nicolette Egetoe, Shenango High School, Eden Townsell, Union High School and Suzanne Bevilacqua, Wilmington High School; B-flat soprano clarinet: Natalie Alfera and Riley Miller, Laurel; Carter Brooks, Neshannock, and Paydon Greathouse and Olivia Pearce, New Castle High School; B-flat bass clarinet: Jenna Fabian, Laurel, and Jonalyn Wharry, New Castle; Trumpet: Ryan McCready, Mohawk High School, Lorenzo Scarnati, Neshannock, and Emily Carter and Montana Pastore, New Castle; French horn: Cole Sickafuse, Shenango; Trombone: Salvatore Innocenzi, Mohawk, Devin Mong, Neshannock, and David Krull, New Castle; Euphonium: Hunter Rock, Lincoln High School in Ellwood City, and Jacob Sizer, New Castle; Tuba: Emanuel Gingras, New Castle and Ethan Heberle, Wilmington; and Percussion: Zion Bunney, Lincoln High School, and Gavin Petrone and Rocco Litrenta, New Castle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.