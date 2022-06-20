The Lawrence County Brass has been recognized by state Rep. Chris Sainato for its 37th year as an ensemble.
The group was formed in 1985 when seven professional music educators in Lawrence County felt the need and desire to perform for the residents of area nursing homes during the summer and Christmas seasons.
The ensemble evolved from those early concerts, with instrumentation consisting of three trumpets, french horn, trombone, euphonium and tuba.
Its performances also now include weddings, church services, festivals, civic and patriotic functions and outdoor concerts.
The Brass has played the national anthem for a Pittsburgh Pirates game and has entertained at the Lawrence County Fireworks Festival, played as backup for the Temptations in concert and performed with Tim Zimmerman and the King’s Brass and for the Vietnam Moving Wall Ceremony.
Since 1992, the group has been performing at assemblies at many local Lawrence and Mercer county schools, as well as schools in Myrtle Beach. The members take pride in the fact that these concerts help promote enthusiasm for instrumental music by showing students how important and fun music can be.
In 2009, a drummer was added to the group.
The Brass has released three CDs. The first in 1999 and the third, in 2010, feature various styles of music: classical, jazz, patriotic, pop, musicals, and marches. The second CD, released in 2000, is all Christmas music.
The members of the Lawrence County Brass are Jesse Croach, Chris Masi and Don Stimple on trumpet; Henry Krupa on French horn, Tom Schaffner on trombone, Kevin Rorabaugh on euphonium, Gary Taylor on tuba and Ken Stewart on drums.
“We are very fortunate to have such a talented group of former music educators in our community,” Sainato said.
