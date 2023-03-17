Mitchell Badger couldn’t dodge the hint.

The Laurel High School senior was in math class when his teacher, Don Rodgers, slid a sign-up sheet for the spring musical onto his desk, telling him to fill it out and return it the next day.

“I’d thought about it before, but I’m glad he did that,” said Mitchell, “aka Bill Sikes,” of his first musical experience, adding he’s enjoying his time playing one of villains in the school’s production of “Oliver!” running March 17-19.

“It’s fun to do evil things and not get punished,” he added, laughing.

“Be ready to hold onto your kids, Mitchell’s scary on stage,” joked Abigail Richards who portrays the Artful Dodger, a pickpocket who befriends the young orphan Oliver.

“We have a lot of first-timers this year, both cast and crew,” explained Rodgers, who’s directing his ninth show at Laurel. “They’re new, and they had a big learning curve, but they’ve risen to the challenge.”

Rodgers first saw a staging of “Oliver!” at Westminster College years ago.

“I feel in love with it then and have always wanted to do it,” he explained. “This year, it fit with the cast we knew we’d have and we decided this was the year.”

While cast members jokingly describe the show as “Boy Annie,” “Oliver!” is based on the Charles Dickens’ novel “Oliver Twist.”

Set in Victorian England, the story follows Oliver, a young orphan who runs away from an orphanage in search of a home and family. Along the way, he must navigate an underworld of theft and violence as he is welcomed into a gang of child pickpockets.

The Lionel Bart musical features Tony Award-winning music including the classic songs “Food, Glorious Food” and “Consider Yourself.”

“It’s ‘Annie’ meets ‘Les Mis’ and ‘Newsies,’” explained Talia Cartwright, who plays Charlotte, the daughter of the couple who eventually take in Oliver.

“It’s set in a cool time period, and the accent is fun,” added senior Justin Johns who plays another antagonist, Mr. Bumble, and got involved because he saw how much his younger sister, ninth-grader Nora Johns, enjoyed being in last year’s production of “Cinderella.”

“I thought it would be fun if we could do one together,” he said.

“It was a show for everyone to grow,” added Artful Dodger Abigail as she and other cast members especially noted the progress of eighth-grader Kassie Polomoscanik in the title role. “And, now that I know the show, I realize how many references there are to Oliver Twist.”

