Laurel if you’re going...

Laurel High School will present “Oliver!” at 7 p.m. March 17 and 18 and 2:30 p.m. March 19 in the school auditorium.

Tickets, priced at $13, are available through the district website at laurelspartans.com or in the school office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call (724) 658-9056, ext. 1928.

SYNOPSIS

Based on Charles Dickens’ novel “Oliver Twist,” “Oliver!” takes place in Victorian England where the young orphan navigates an underworld of theft and violence, searching for a home and a family. When Oliver is picked up on the street by a boy named the Artful Dodger, he is welcomed into a gang of child pickpockets led by the conniving, but charismatic, Fagin. When Oliver is falsely accused of a theft he didn’t commit, he is rescued by a kind and wealthy gentleman, to the dismay of Fagin’s violent sidekick, Bill Sikes. Caught in the middle is the warm-hearted Nancy, who is trapped under Bill’s thumb, but desperate to help Oliver.

–stageagent.com

CAST LIST

Isabella Audia: Rose seller, orphan

Mitchell Badger: Bill Sikes

Maddie Burgess: Old Sally, orphan, dancer

Danica Cartwright: Orphan, ensemble

Talia Cartwright: Charlotte, orphan, dancer

Georgia Christou: Charley Bates, orphan

Ava Conti: Nancy

Bella Delfosse: Mr. Grimwig, ensemble

Madeline Doolittle: Oliver understudy, dancer, ensemble

Ava Elliott: Governor, ensemble

Marlee Guthrie: Captain, ensemble, dance alternate

Alexandra Herr: Dancer

Justin Johns: Mr. Bumble

Nora Johns: Mr. Brownlow, governor

Kelley Karavias: Knife grinder, vocal understudy, governor

Jacob King: Nipper, ensemble

Jeremiah King: Noah Claypoole, governor

Tyshia Kunselman: Dipper, orphan

Elizabeth McCosby: Milkmaid, orphan, dancer, vocal understudy

Harlee McPheron: Handwalker, orphan, ensemble

Jacob McVicker: Fagin

Amber Medved: Bet, dancer, dance captain

Angel Milbert: Widow Corney, dancer

Vanessa Miller: Mrs. Sowerberry, dancer

Anthony Nocera: Mr. Sowerberry

Kassie Polomoscanik: Oliver

Abigail Richards: Artful Dodger

Natalie Rodgers: Mrs. Bedwin, orphan, cancer

Gianna Salvia: Dancer, assistant dance captain

Erika Wagner: Strawberry seller, orphan

Renée Gendreau is a lifestyles reporter at the New Castle News. Email her at rgendreau@ncnewsonline.com.

