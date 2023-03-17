Laurel if you’re going...
TICKETS
Laurel High School will present “Oliver!” at 7 p.m. March 17 and 18 and 2:30 p.m. March 19 in the school auditorium.
Tickets, priced at $13, are available through the district website at laurelspartans.com or in the school office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call (724) 658-9056, ext. 1928.
SYNOPSIS
Based on Charles Dickens’ novel “Oliver Twist,” “Oliver!” takes place in Victorian England where the young orphan navigates an underworld of theft and violence, searching for a home and a family. When Oliver is picked up on the street by a boy named the Artful Dodger, he is welcomed into a gang of child pickpockets led by the conniving, but charismatic, Fagin. When Oliver is falsely accused of a theft he didn’t commit, he is rescued by a kind and wealthy gentleman, to the dismay of Fagin’s violent sidekick, Bill Sikes. Caught in the middle is the warm-hearted Nancy, who is trapped under Bill’s thumb, but desperate to help Oliver.
–stageagent.com
CAST LIST
Isabella Audia: Rose seller, orphan
Mitchell Badger: Bill Sikes
Maddie Burgess: Old Sally, orphan, dancer
Danica Cartwright: Orphan, ensemble
Talia Cartwright: Charlotte, orphan, dancer
Georgia Christou: Charley Bates, orphan
Ava Conti: Nancy
Bella Delfosse: Mr. Grimwig, ensemble
Madeline Doolittle: Oliver understudy, dancer, ensemble
Ava Elliott: Governor, ensemble
Marlee Guthrie: Captain, ensemble, dance alternate
Alexandra Herr: Dancer
Justin Johns: Mr. Bumble
Nora Johns: Mr. Brownlow, governor
Kelley Karavias: Knife grinder, vocal understudy, governor
Jacob King: Nipper, ensemble
Jeremiah King: Noah Claypoole, governor
Tyshia Kunselman: Dipper, orphan
Elizabeth McCosby: Milkmaid, orphan, dancer, vocal understudy
Harlee McPheron: Handwalker, orphan, ensemble
Jacob McVicker: Fagin
Amber Medved: Bet, dancer, dance captain
Angel Milbert: Widow Corney, dancer
Vanessa Miller: Mrs. Sowerberry, dancer
Anthony Nocera: Mr. Sowerberry
Kassie Polomoscanik: Oliver
Abigail Richards: Artful Dodger
Natalie Rodgers: Mrs. Bedwin, orphan, cancer
Gianna Salvia: Dancer, assistant dance captain
Erika Wagner: Strawberry seller, orphan
