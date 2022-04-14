The Laurel School District didn't have to look far for its new varsity cheerleading coach.
On Wednesday night, the Laurel school board voted to hire Brittany Powell as the new varsity cheer coach, replacing Jenn Horodyski, who resigned in February. Powell will begin effective this school year at a salary of $4,575.
"Brittany lives in our district with her husband, Liam, and their two boys," Superintendent Len Rich said. “She was the assistant coach both times when Laurel won WPIAL championships.”
Powell, who has also worked as a building substitute teacher for Laurel, began as assistant coach in 2018.
“I want to thank Mr. Rich and the board for bringing me back," Powell said. "I am excited to get back to working with this talented group of athletes.”
She left the Laurel program in November to coach at Hiram College in Ohio, a position in which she intends to remain as she re-joins the Laurel program.
“The Laurel board of directors had an opportunity to bring back a highly qualified individual who has not only coached within our own program, but also has coached at the collegiate level," Justin Kirkwood, chair of the athletic subcommittee of the board, said. "She and her family also reside in the district, and she wants to continue the success of our cheerleading program."
Other personnel actions approved/accepted by the board were as follows:
•Retirement of Mr. John McFarland, middle/high school physical education teacher, effective July 2 if pursued.
•Retirement of Mrs. Patricia Miles, middle school social studies teacher, social studies department chair, middle school head teacher, and junior class advisor, effective June 3, 2022. She will remain in her position with the marching band.
•Retirement of Dr. Lori Dado, middle/high school nurse, effective June 3.
•Retirement of Mrs. Brenda Nogee, IDEA paraprofessional, effective June 3.
•Retirement of Mrs. Sherron Henry, substitute school nurse, effective June 2..
•Resignation of Janet Antonio, middle/high school cafeteria server, effective March 31.
•Resignation of Kari Gerkey, middle/high cafeteria head server, effective March 28. (to remain on sub list).
Also, the board and Daniel Svirbly, elementary school principal, presented a “Pride and Promise" award certificate of excellence to three students who were national qualifiers for the academic games, held in Knoxville, Tennessee to Trisha Hauser, Jackson Hauser and Adelynn Changoway. Their adviser is Jean Ann Dean.
