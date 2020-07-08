Laurel grad serves in a top post at Germany base

He planned to leave gas pumps in the past.
But nearly four decades into his career with the Air Force, Col. Robert S. Thompson helps to oversee the world's largest refueling station.
"An enormous amount of traffic passes through here. We're the major refueling stop for those traveling to Asia and Eastern Europe," said Thompson, who serves as the commander of the 86th Mission Support Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
"We're kind of famous because everybody passes through here on their way to everywhere else. We see the president and vice president all the time, hostages, those needing hospital care, they all pass through to get gas," he continued.
Ramstein, which Thompson calls "the crown jewel" among Air Force bases, is home to the 86th Airlift Wing. The wing is comprised seven groups including Thompson's mission support division, which provides personnel management, welfare and recreation services, security, communications, information technology, contracting and postal operations to Ramstein, NATO and other military installations throughout Europe and Africa.
"My job is kind of like being the town mayor, I deal with everything from the police, to the schools and child development centers, to the restaurants. All the things that the mayor of a town would do," Thompson explained in a phone interview.
A 1983 graduate of Laurel High School, Thompson joined the Air Force as a 17-year-old who knew he didn't want to work at his uncle's gas station forever.
"My dad told me if he had to do it over, he would have enlisted," Thompson said of his late father, Bob. "My grades weren't that good, and I wasn't really in line for college. So, the next day, I enlisted. That was in August of 1983 and I never looked back."
Thompson's career has taken him around the world. A cyberspace operations officer, Thompson served as chief of the cyberspace force development division for the office of the secretary of the Air Force at the Pentagon prior to his Ramstein assignment.
His current tenure at Ramstein is Thompson's second at the base, having served as commander of technical support flight from 2001 to 2004.
"Germany was hands down our favorite place. In a lot of ways it's become our second home," he said. "That's one reason I didn't retire after the Pentagon. When I was offered the command position, I had to come back. We were here on 9/11. That helped shape our children's view of the world, and as Americans."
Thompson assumed command of the mission support group in June 2019 and will likely remain in the post for another year as commander positions are typically two-year appointments.
"Life is pretty good here," he said of the base with two bowling alleys and restaurants including P.F. Chang's, Chilis and Macaroni Grille.
But that hasn't prevented Ramstein from being touched by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
"We watched it move from Italy. No matter what, in the military, you're watching and ready, finding ways to continue the mission no matter what the obstacle," Thompson said, explaining that Ramstein has joined with with the nearby Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz to combat COVID-19.
Together, the two bases make up the Kaiserslautern Military Community, the largest group of Americans outside of the United States.
"It's about 66,000 folks," Thompson said, who've done "exceptionally well" in controlling the spread of COVID-19, with "fast decisions made very early on" to minimize contact including virtual classrooms and online meetings. Yet, he acknowledged, that just like at home "folks are getting restless."
"We're in Germany, so we have to follow their rules," Thompson said, explaining that military bases must follow the laws of their host nations as well as U.S. Department of Defense regulations.
"Humans adapt. We'll figure this out," he said, adding that with constantly changing guidelines, "sometimes we have to figure it out as we go."
Personally, Thompson is also figuring out his next move.
Planning to retire once he completes his time as commander, Thompson says he's looking at returning to Pennsylvania.
"I've kept my Pennsylvania driver's license through all of this. We're feeling the pull," Thompson said with a laugh, adding that he and his wife, Rena, a Connecticut native, haven't yet decided what part of the Keystone State they'll call home.
The couple's two children, Shaun, a design engineer with Disney in Orlando, and Meagan, a Ph.D. student at the College of William and Mary in Virginia, have settled in other areas. However, Thompson's mother, Diane, and sister, Karen Kaminski, still live in the New Castle area.
"I've been gone longer than I've been in New Castle, but I'm proud of where I came from," he said, noting area churches and Laurel students adopted him, sending gifts during a year-long combat deployment in Iraq.
"It's nice to know that people respect the fact that in the military, a lot of times, you're serving in not so nice places," he said. "But regardless of where I was serving, I still considered myself one of the most fortunate people to wear the uniform."
